CFLPA launches appeal against CFL for access to full Chad Kelly report

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly passes the ball while playing against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL Eastern Conference finals football action in Toronto on Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 10:04 pm.

The CFL Players Association launched an appeal Friday night against the CFL for denying it access to the full independent report that resulted in the league suspending quarterback Chad Kelly for violating its gender-based violence policy.

On Tuesday, the CFL suspended its 2023 outstanding player from playing in the Toronto Argonauts two pre-season games and at least nine regular-season contests. That followed an independent investigation commissioned by the league into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the club for wrongful dismissal.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Tuesday the investigation found Kelly “unequivocally violated” the league’s gender-based violence policy. However, the Argos, Kelly’s camp and the former coach’s legal representatives all received an executive summary, not the full 87-page report.

The CFLPA also received the summary and requested access to the full report, which it says was denied by the CFL. The union wants to examine details of the full report as part of its due diligence of the Kelly ruling.

“The CFLPA has filed an appeal to the CFL to obtain the full records and report of the CFL’s investigation, as our previous requests have been denied,” the union said in a statement. “Accountability and transparency are critical in these matters, and we have real concerns about the process and consistency applied during the CFL investigation.

“We value safe working environments for women working in football; the CFLPA takes allegations of gender-based violence very seriously. We will pursue these concerns further with the league office and will have no further comment at this time.”

Neither Kelly’s camp nor the union have indicated if they plan to launch an appeal of the actual suspension.

On Thursday, Kelly was on the field during Toronto’s rookie camp at the University of Guelph. He was not dressed in equipment and didn’t practise. 

Afterwards, Toronto GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons told reporters Kelly’s presence was within the conditions of the CFL’s discipline. A league spokesman said Kelly was on the field at the Argos’ discretion.

The CFL investigation came after a complainant filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleging a pattern of harassment by Kelly, beginning with unwanted romantic advances and escalating into instances of threatening language.

The complainant said the Argos didn’t act when told of Kelly’s behaviour and claims assistant GM John Murphy said she “opened a can of worms that didn’t need to be opened.”

Clemons said Tuesday he wasn’t aware of the allegations until they became public. Clemons added he never received a copy of the 87-page report and believed the Argos’ legal representatives got an executive summary.

If either Kelly or the CFLPA appeals the suspension, Kelly could theoretically be allowed to play until an arbitration hearing. 

If that happened, Clemons said the Argos would then decide whether to allow Kelly back or issue their own discipline.

As per the suspension, Kelly must undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert. Both must be satisfactorily completed before the CFL will consider Kelly’s reinstatement and it reserves the right to modify his discipline.

If Kelly complies with all conditions to the CFL’s satisfaction, he could return for Toronto’s home game versus Saskatchewan on Aug. 22.

Kelly, 30, led Toronto to a league-best and franchise-record 16-2 mark. But the Argos’ season ended with a 38-17 home loss to eventual Grey Cup-champion Montreal in the East Division final.

Mother undertakes desperate search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother undertakes desperate search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her three-year-old son in Vietnam after his father allegedly abducted him. Heather McArthur last saw her son, Jacob, on February 7th - the day 41-year-old Loc Phu "Jay"...

1h ago

End of provincial health care program for uninsured people leaves one man with hefty medical bills
End of provincial health care program for uninsured people leaves one man with hefty medical bills

A young man facing enormous hospital bills after major surgery because he's new to the country and uninsured has been left in limbo with no real path forward from health officials. Jose Riverio moved...

1h ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

4h ago

15-year-old 'fighting for his life' after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
15-year-old 'fighting for his life' after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

A 15-year-old is 'fighting for his life' after being stabbed at Clark Park in Brampton. Peel police were called to the east side of the park just before 5 p.m. Friday for reports of several youths were...

1h ago

5:15
Leafs brass say good isn't good enough, the focus is on winning
Leafs brass say good isn't good enough, the focus is on winning

Top executives with the Maple Leafs say nothing else matters more than winning the Stanley Cup. Lindsay Dunn on a different tone from MLSE and the WNBA coming to Toronto.

6h ago

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.

13h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.
2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

11h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.
