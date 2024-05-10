Wildfire triggers evacuation of ‘multiple neighbourhoods’ in Fort Nelson, B.C.

A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The B.C. Wildfire Service says the tactical evacuation of "multiple neighbourhoods" is underway in Fort Nelson, as an out-of-control wildfire threatens the town in the province's northeast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 9:30 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 10:42 pm.

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The B.C. Wildfire Service said the evacuation of “multiple neighbourhoods” was underway in Fort Nelson late Friday, as an out-of-control wildfire threatened the town in the province’s northeast.

It said the fire was “highly visible” to the west of the town, which has a population of about 2,600, as crews battled the blaze that exploded in size late in the afternoon.

The service said the fire was being fought by groundcrews and two helicopters that were bucketing water on the blaze, and air tanker support had been requested.

It said that in addition to wildfire service firefighters, members of the local fire department and the RCMP were responding.

The service said in a social media post at 5:25 p.m. that the suspected human-caused fire was half a square kilometre in size, but by 6:30 p.m. it was listed on the service’s website as measuring four square kilometres.

The website showed the fire west of Fort Nelson, 1,600 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, and said it was expected to spread beyond current control lines.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality said in a Facebook post that residents in the evacuation zone were to immediately muster at the town’s recreation centre and that other residents should avoid the area.

It said the evacuation zone included Walsh Road, Radar Road, Whiskey Jack Crescent and all residential areas east of Walsh Road. It extended 16 kilometres west of Fort Nelson.

The fire was fanned by a dry cold front that the wildfire service said had been expected to cross the Fort Nelson zone mid-afternoon Friday.

“While no lightning is expected during this time, wind gusts may exceed 70 kilometres per hour and shift direction rapidly,” the service had said on Thursday.

It said the conditions were “likely to contribute to continued new growth on holdover fires from the 2023 season,” but the blaze threatening Fort Nelson is a new fire, detected on Friday.

“The top priorities of the BC Wildfire Service are life, health and safety of responders and public. The Prince George Fire Centre is actively working with municipal partners, industry and other government ministries to ensure these priorities are achieved,” it said.

The service said an incident management team would assume command in the fire zone.

The closure of Highway 97 was also expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother undertakes desperate search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother undertakes desperate search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her three-year-old son in Vietnam after his father allegedly abducted him. Heather McArthur last saw her son, Jacob, on February 7th - the day 41-year-old Loc Phu "Jay"...

1h ago

End of provincial health care program for uninsured people leaves one man with hefty medical bills
End of provincial health care program for uninsured people leaves one man with hefty medical bills

A young man facing enormous hospital bills after major surgery because he's new to the country and uninsured has been left in limbo with no real path forward from health officials. Jose Riverio moved...

1h ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

4h ago

15-year-old 'fighting for his life' after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
15-year-old 'fighting for his life' after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

A 15-year-old is 'fighting for his life' after being stabbed at Clark Park in Brampton. Peel police were called to the east side of the park just before 5 p.m. Friday for reports of several youths were...

2h ago

Top Stories

Mother undertakes desperate search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother undertakes desperate search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her three-year-old son in Vietnam after his father allegedly abducted him. Heather McArthur last saw her son, Jacob, on February 7th - the day 41-year-old Loc Phu "Jay"...

1h ago

End of provincial health care program for uninsured people leaves one man with hefty medical bills
End of provincial health care program for uninsured people leaves one man with hefty medical bills

A young man facing enormous hospital bills after major surgery because he's new to the country and uninsured has been left in limbo with no real path forward from health officials. Jose Riverio moved...

1h ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

4h ago

15-year-old 'fighting for his life' after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
15-year-old 'fighting for his life' after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

A 15-year-old is 'fighting for his life' after being stabbed at Clark Park in Brampton. Peel police were called to the east side of the park just before 5 p.m. Friday for reports of several youths were...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

5:15
Leafs brass say good isn't good enough, the focus is on winning
Leafs brass say good isn't good enough, the focus is on winning

Top executives with the Maple Leafs say nothing else matters more than winning the Stanley Cup. Lindsay Dunn on a different tone from MLSE and the WNBA coming to Toronto.

6h ago

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.

13h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.
2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

11h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.
More Videos