End of provincial health care program for uninsured people leaves one man with hefty medical bills

Josue Rivero spent two weeks unconscious in the hospital before ultimately having to have his legs amputated. Now, he faces a medical bills amounting to tens of thousands of dollars
Josue Rivero spent two weeks unconscious in the hospital before ultimately having to have his legs amputated. Now, he faces a medical bills amounting to tens of thousands of dollars. Photo provided by Rivero

By Mark McAllister

Posted May 10, 2024 5:33 pm.

A young man facing enormous hospital bills after major surgery because he’s new to the country and uninsured has been left in limbo with no real path forward from health officials.

Jose Riverio moved to Canada from Mexico to be with his Mom in late 2021, but one day he quickly became ill, fell into a coma and ended up losing both of his legs.

“My health was really critical, so I had to decide whether to have my legs amputated or not. But if I did not accept the amputation, the infection could kill me at any moment,” Rivero shared with CityNews through an interpreter.

For nearly two months last year, Rivero was at Humber River Hospital receiving critical care before and after having his legs amputated.

The young Mexican was uninsured so the bills for his stay at the hospital started piling up, to nearly $90,000

The Ontario government’s Physician and Hospital Services for Uninsured Persons (PHSUP) program, which would have covered the expenses, ended while Rivero was in hospital.

“When I woke up from the coma, that health program had already finished. So, the pressure began, like they started asking, ‘Do I have insurance? Do I have OHIP? How was I going to pay?” shared Rivero.

A coalition of organization advocating for universal health care in Ontario launched a petition at the time to restore it while letters expressing concern were sent to the Minister of Health from several prominent medical organizations.

“These are people who are amongst the most precarious in our society, they’re often racialized. They don’t have immigration status. They work very precarious jobs. They often live in more significant poverty than the rest of the general population. They can’t afford these high medical bills,” explained Jessica Chan, a member of Health Care for All.

CityNews asked Health Minister Sylvia Jones about the medical bills undocumented people will often get.

In response, she said, “If you need emergency surgery in the province of Ontario, you will get it, and you will not be charged in an Ontario hospital. We have community health centres. That are funded very specifically for individuals who undocumented refugees and that work continues.”

The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) said that cases differ and whether uninsured patients qualify for coverage depends on the “situation and context.”

“The OHA is working closely with its members and health system partners to address the health service gaps that remain for uninsured patients,” continued their statement. “Ontario hospitals remain committed to ensuring equitable access to health care for all patients, including uninsured patients who play a key role in contributing to Ontario’s social and economic fabric.”

Rivero, meanwhile, isn’t getting the help. Instead, he’s just hoping for the best.

“Well, it has been a very long process, it has been a bit complicated. This experience definitely changed my life, it made a 360-degree turn in my life. But, I still have many expectations for my life,” he shared.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

At least two people have been injured after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Paramedics tell CityNews...

25m ago

Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mississauga involving a van. Police say they were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road for reports of a collision Friday afternoon. A...

36m ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

Peel police say one male has been injured with possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Police responded to reports of a fight with injuries on the east...

22m ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

16m ago

Top Stories

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

At least two people have been injured after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Paramedics tell CityNews...

25m ago

Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mississauga involving a van. Police say they were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road for reports of a collision Friday afternoon. A...

36m ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

Peel police say one male has been injured with possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Police responded to reports of a fight with injuries on the east...

22m ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.

8h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

23h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

7h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

23h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos