Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Posted May 10, 2024 6:21 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and JD Vance, R-Ohio; Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.; Rachel Goldberg, the mother of an Israeli American man, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, taken captive by Hamas.

Top Stories

Female motorcyclist killed in Mississauga crash
Female motorcyclist killed in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a minivan in Mississauga. Police say the motorcycle was travelling along Burnhamthorpe Road West near Perivale Road when it collided with a minivan...

30m ago

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

One person has suffered critical injuries after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Police say two people...

1h ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

One male suffered possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a fight on the east side of the park just before 5 p.m. Friday....

1h ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

1h ago

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.

10h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.
2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

8h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.
2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
