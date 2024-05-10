Gunmen abduct 9 students in Nigeria’s north in the latest attack targeting schools

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 11:26 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 11:44 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least nine students have been abducted by gunmen during a late-night raid on their school in northern Nigeria’s Kogi state, authorities said Friday, the third such abduction amid rampant kidnappings targeting schools in the conflict-hit region this year.

The assailants invaded the Confluence University of Science and Technology in Kogi state, which neighbors the nation’s capital, Abuja, and whisked away the students from their classrooms before security forces could arrive, according to Kogi Commissioner for Information Kingsley Femi Fanwo.

The state has “activated the security architecture to track the kidnappers and ensure the abducted students are rescued and the abductors apprehended,” Fanwo added.

The official said local hunters were helping security forces in “combing” the school area, which is surrounded by bushes in the remote Osara town.

Nigeria has struggled with several mass school kidnappings since the first such incident in 2014 when Islamic extremists abducted more than 200 schoolgirls from the northeastern Chibok village, sparking the global #BringBackOurGirls social media campaign.

A t least 1,400 Nigerian students have since been abducted from their schools in similar circumstances, including at least 130 children abducted from their school in Kuriga town in the northern Kaduna state in March. Some are still held captive, including nearly 100 of the Chibok girls.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has announced he will be retiring this October. Pegg, who was also the General Manager of Emergency Management through the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on...

57m ago

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

22m ago

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police

A man is in custody, and three people were injured during a domestic dispute and triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in...

updated

0m ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

7m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has announced he will be retiring this October. Pegg, who was also the General Manager of Emergency Management through the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on...

57m ago

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

22m ago

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police

A man is in custody, and three people were injured during a domestic dispute and triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in...

updated

0m ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

17h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

1h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

17h ago

2:13
Supt. Stacy Clarke testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal
Supt. Stacy Clarke testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

Under cross examination, Superintendent Stacy Clarke testified that years of systemic racism and systemic unfairness are what led to her decision to help half a dozen racialized officers cheat during a promotions process. Tina Yazdani reports.

17h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

18h ago

More Videos