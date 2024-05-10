Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for April, by province
Posted May 10, 2024 9:06 am.
Last Updated May 10, 2024 9:12 am.
OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.1 per cent in April. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 9.1 per cent (10.1)
_ Prince Edward Island 6.8 per cent (7.4)
_ Nova Scotia 6.1 per cent (6.2)
_ New Brunswick 7.0 per cent (7.8)
_ Quebec 5.1 per cent (5.0)
_ Ontario 6.8 per cent (6.7)
_ Manitoba 5.1 per cent (5.0)
_ Saskatchewan 5.7 per cent (5.4)
_ Alberta 7.0 per cent (6.3)
_ British Columbia 5.0 per cent (5.5)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.
The Canadian Press