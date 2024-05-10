Hopes are fading for 44 workers still missing days after South Africa building collapse; 9 are dead

Rescue personnel search the site of a building collapse in George, South Africa, Thursday, May 9, 2024. Rescue teams, searching for dozens of construction workers missing after a multi-story apartment complex collapsed in the coastal city, have not brought out more survivors in the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 4:29 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 4:42 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Hope was fading Friday for 44 construction workers buried for days in the rubble of a building that collapsed in South Africa, with authorities saying rescuers are now faced with the challenge of moving thousands of tons of concrete with heavy machinery to see if there are any more survivors.

The death toll rose to nine after a worker who was in critical condition died in the hospital, authorities said.

Of the 28 workers rescued from the site, 21 were in critical condition or had life-threatening injuries following Monday’s collapse of the five-story apartment complex that was under construction.

With fears that the final death toll could exceed 50, authorities in the city of George on South Africa’s south coast said large earth-moving equipment had arrived and rescue teams were removing huge slabs of concrete and rubble to reach deeper into the wreckage.

City authorities said it was still a rescue rather than a recovery operation, but no survivors have been located or brought out since Wednesday.

“Despite the introduction of large machinery, rescue techniques will still be applied meticulously and sensitively by the highly skilled and experienced disaster management team,” the city said in a statement.

It also revised the number of missing from 38 to 44 after determining that there were more construction workers at the site than previously thought. New information provided by the construction company showed there were 81 workers when the building came crashing down, not 75 as authorities had initially announced, it said.

More than 600 personnel are involved in the rescue operation, with many brought in from nearby towns and cities. George, which is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Cape Town, is a small city known as a vacation and golfing destination.

Authorities say multiple investigations are underway into the cause of the collapse, including by police, the provincial government and the national department of labor.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

11h ago

'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal
'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

A high-ranking Toronto police officer at the centre of a cheating scandal says she was pushed to her tipping point when she decided to help racialized candidates cheat during promotional exams. Under...

11h ago

Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days
Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days

Toronto police are investigating yet another incident at the home of rapper Drake. Police say they were called to the sprawling Bridle Path property around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a trespasser...

5h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for nine people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

7h ago

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

11h ago

'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal
'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

A high-ranking Toronto police officer at the centre of a cheating scandal says she was pushed to her tipping point when she decided to help racialized candidates cheat during promotional exams. Under...

11h ago

Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days
Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days

Toronto police are investigating yet another incident at the home of rapper Drake. Police say they were called to the sprawling Bridle Path property around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a trespasser...

5h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for nine people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

11h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

10h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

11h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

12h ago

4:00
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe following a first round playoff loss. Lindsay Dunn looks at the dismissal and some of the potential candidates to replace Keefe behind the bench.

18h ago

More Videos