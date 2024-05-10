How to watch (and stream) the Eurovision Song Contest final

By The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 2:28 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 2:42 pm.

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Get out the glitter ball and put on your dancing shoes: It’s time to find out who will be crowned the 68th Eurovision Song Contest champion.

Acts from more than two dozen countries will take the stage in Malmo, Sweden, on Saturday to compete for the continent’s pop music crown. Millions of people across Europe and beyond will be watching and voting for their favorites.

Here’s how to join them.

WHAT TIME DOES EUROVISION START?

In Europe, the final round begins at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time. In Britain, it airs at 8 p.m.

In the United States and Canada, the finale begins airing at 3 p.m. Eastern.

HOW CAN I WATCH EUROVISION?

The competition will be aired by national broadcasters in participating nations — the Eurovision website includes a list of broadcasters on its website. In some territories, it’ll be watchable on Eurovision’s YouTube channel.

In the U.S., Eurovision will stream live on Peacock.

HOW CAN I VOTE IN EUROVISION?

Voting opens when the final starts, and viewers in the U.S. and other nonparticipating countries can vote online or using the Eurovision app. Viewers in participating countries can also vote by phone or text message.

Countries are awarded points based on both viewers’ votes and rankings from juries of music industry professionals. These are combined into a total score — the country with the highest score wins.

EUROVISION IS NEW TO ME. WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW?

Eurovision is an international pop music competition in which acts from countries across Europe, and a few beyond it, vie live on television to be crowned champion.

Launched in 1956 to foster unity after World War II and test new live-broadcast technology, Eurovision has become a campy, feel-good celebration of pop music with an audience of hundreds of millions around the world. It has grown from seven countries to almost 40, including non-European nations such as Israel and Australia.

It’s known for songs that range from anthemic to extremely silly, often paired with elaborate costumes and spectacular staging.

It’s also been the launching pad for many mainstream artists’ careers, including ABBA, Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion (who competed for Switzerland in 1988) and the Italian rock band Måneskin in 2021. Last year’s winner, Swedish diva Loreen, is one of only two people who have won the contest twice.

Eurovision winners are notoriously hard to predict. This year’s favorites include Nemo from Switzerland and Croatian singer Baby Lasagna.

Israeli singer Eden Golan has also surged in betting odds in recent days. Israel’s participation has attracted large protests in Malmo by Palestinians and their supporters over a week of Eurovision events.

The Associated Press



3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police

A man is in custody, and three people were injured during a domestic dispute and triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in...

1h ago

Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect
Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect

Halton police say the hold and secures at a number of schools in Burlington has been lifted. The schools were all in the area of New Street and Dynes Road as police searched for 41-year-old Tom Shade. It's...

6m ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

15m ago

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has announced he will be retiring this October. Pegg, who was also the General Manager of Emergency Management through the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on...

2h ago

