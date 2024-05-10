Japanese automaker Honda reports booming profit on sales growth, weak yen

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 6:20 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 6:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s profit for the fiscal year through March jumped 70% as vehicle sales grew and a weak yen buoyed overseas earnings, the Japanese automaker reported Friday.

Annual profit at Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. totaled 1.1 trillion yen ($7 billion) as sales surged nearly 21% to 20.4 billion yen ($131 million).

Weaker sales in China were offset by strong demand in the U.S. market.

Honda sold more than 2.8 million vehicles globally, up from 2.3 million a year earlier, with sales growing in Japan, the U.S. and Europe.

The maker of the Accord sedan and CR Electric Proto motorcycles was less optimistic about this fiscal year, forecasting that its profit will decline nearly 10% to 1 trillion yen ($6.4 billion), as research and development spending was expected to increase to nearly 1.2 trillion yen ($7.7 billion) from 964 billion yen.

All the Japanese automakers are investing in R&D, given the global shift to electric vehicles, using the profit gains they have racked up lately thanks to the blessings of a weak yen to invest in the future.

The U.S. dollar has been trading at about 155 Japanese yen, up from 130-yen levels a year ago.

Honda’s Japanese rivals Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co., which both reported earnings earlier, racked up robust increases in profit, but also stressed they were investing in research.

Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe told reporters there was “anxiety due to uncertainty about electrification” at the company, despite its latest robust profits.

Japanese automakers have scored great success with traditional fuel-powered vehicles and hybrids, which have both a gas engine and electric motor.

But they have lagged rivals such as BYD of China and Tesla of the U.S. in the drive toward battery electric vehicles.

Honda said it would make the current fiscal year a major electrification year to ensure future growth. A strategy will be outlined next week, it said.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

4m ago

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

12h ago

'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal
'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

A high-ranking Toronto police officer at the centre of a cheating scandal says she was pushed to her tipping point when she decided to help racialized candidates cheat during promotional exams. Under...

13h ago

Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days
Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days

Toronto police are investigating yet another incident at the home of rapper Drake. Police say they were called to the sprawling Bridle Path property around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a trespasser...

7h ago

Top Stories

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

4m ago

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

12h ago

'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal
'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

A high-ranking Toronto police officer at the centre of a cheating scandal says she was pushed to her tipping point when she decided to help racialized candidates cheat during promotional exams. Under...

13h ago

Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days
Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days

Toronto police are investigating yet another incident at the home of rapper Drake. Police say they were called to the sprawling Bridle Path property around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a trespasser...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

12h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

12h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

13h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

13h ago

4:00
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe following a first round playoff loss. Lindsay Dunn looks at the dismissal and some of the potential candidates to replace Keefe behind the bench.

20h ago

More Videos