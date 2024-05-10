Land-based casinos vs. online casinos: What’s the difference?

Land-based casinos are physical establishments where individuals can play various games of chance. These types of casinos offer a range of amenities including slot machines, table games, entertainment shows, restaurants, and sometimes lodging.

On the other hand, online casinos are virtual platforms accessible through the Internet where players can engage in similar gaming activities remotely, using their computers or mobile devices.

In Ontario, both land-based and online casinos are subject to specific laws and regulations. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) regulates gambling activities in the province, overseeing land-based casinos as well as lotteries and charity events. OLG works closely with the Alcohol Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), which is responsible for overseeing the province’s alcohol, lottery and gaming (retail and online), cannabis, and horse racing sectors.

These regulations that apply to regulated operators in Ontario govern aspects such as age restrictions, responsible gambling measures, and requirements to ensure consumer protection and integrity within the industry.

Find a land-based casino near me

There are currently over 25 land-based casinos across Ontario – here are just a couple of well-known retail casinos found across the province:

Casino Rama Resort: Located in Orillia, Ontario, Casino Rama Resort offers a diverse selection of slot machines, table games, and entertainment options.

Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort: Situated in Niagara Falls, this casino boasts a wide array of gaming options, luxurious accommodations, and entertainment venues.

Caesars Windsor Hotel & Casino: As one of the largest casinos in Canada, Caesars Windsor Hotel & Casino features a range of gaming tables, slot machines, and amenities.

Woodbine Racetrack: Known for its horse racing events, Woodbine Racetrack also houses a casino offering slot machines and electronic table games.

Great Blue Heron Casino: Located in Port Perry, Great Blue Heron Casino offers a selection of gaming options, dining venues, and entertainment facilities.

Online casinos in Ontario

OperatorOperations
LeoVegasOwned by LeoVegas Gaming plc  
CasinoDaysOwned and operated by White Star B.V.  
Mr.VegasOwned and operated by Mr.Vegas N.V.
VideoSlotsOperated by Videoslots Limited
Spin CasinoOwned and operated by Cadtree Limited

While land-based casinos offer a social atmosphere and physical interaction, online casinos offer wider accessibility. Additionally, regulations governing land-based casinos and online gaming vary, with both sectors subject to specific laws and oversight to ensure consumer protection and integrity within the industry.

