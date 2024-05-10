Major geomagnetic storm associated with solar flares hitting all of Canada

Space Weather Canada is warning the public that a "major geomagnetic storm" alert is in effect Friday, which might cause "ionospheric disturbances." This image provided by NASA shows a solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the lower right, captured by NASA on May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, NASA, Solar Dynamics Observatory, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 5:19 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 5:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s space weather agency is warning of a “major geomagnetic storm” that is hitting the country and could have severe impacts on power systems and other infrastructure. 

Space Weather Canada says the storm that is associated with massive solar flares was striking all of Canada Friday afternoon.

The U.S. National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration issued its first geomagnetic storm watch since 2005 and says the storm is a “potentially historic event.”

A spokesman for electricity provider BC Hydro says it has been preparing for the storm, and such events can potentially cause serious damage to high-voltage transmission systems, leading to outages.

Kevin Aquino says while those effects aren’t expected, BC Hydro staff are monitoring for any impacts.

Space Weather Canada says the storm warning will be downgraded late Friday to a storm watch that will last until Saturday afternoon. 

It says major storm activity is associated with very high risk of affects on geostationary satellites, and potential severe disruption to activities involving geomagnetism, including aerial surveys and directional drilling.

The storm could also extend the northern lights across all of Canada and as far south as California.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

At least two people have been injured after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Paramedics tell CityNews...

28m ago

Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mississauga involving a van. Police say they were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road for reports of a collision Friday afternoon. A...

38m ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

Peel police say one male has been injured with possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Police responded to reports of a fight with injuries on the east...

24m ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

18m ago

Top Stories

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

At least two people have been injured after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Paramedics tell CityNews...

28m ago

Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mississauga involving a van. Police say they were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road for reports of a collision Friday afternoon. A...

38m ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

Peel police say one male has been injured with possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Police responded to reports of a fight with injuries on the east...

24m ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.

8h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

23h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

7h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

23h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos