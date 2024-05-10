Maple Leafs captain John Tavares joins Canada for IIHF World Championship

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) skates off the ice as the New York Islanders celebrate their win in NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday, February 5, 2024. Tavares is taking the Canadian Revenue Agency to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 1:49 pm.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been added to the Canadian roster at the world men’s hockey championship, Hockey Canada announced Friday.

Tavares became available after the Leafs were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

It will be the fourth time Tavares has suited up for Canada at the world championship, but the first since 2012.

The 33-year-old has helped Canada win gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2008 and 2009 world junior hockey championships.

“John is a world-class player and a great leader, and being able to have him join our roster for the world championship allows us to add a highly-skilled player with a veteran presence,” said Canada general manager Rick Nash. “His experience in previous international competitions and his success on the international stage will be an important factor in our team’s success, and we know he will greatly benefit our group as we look to defend gold.”

Canada plays its first game at the 2024 championship Saturday against Britain in Prague.

The team is also scheduled to face Denmark, Austria, Norway, Finland, Switzerland and host Czechia in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 26.

