updated
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
Posted May 10, 2024 6:55 am.
Last Updated May 10, 2024 7:31 am.
A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said.
Authorities responded to a call in the Wolfedale Road and Forestwood Drive area, near Dundas Street West and Mavis Road, just before 1 a.m. for a domestic incident.
One man was arrested at the scene. Police said one victim, a female teenager, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two others, an adult female and a male teen, were treated for injuries deemed less severe.
Police say there are no outstanding suspects, and there is no threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing.