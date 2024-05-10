updated

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

Peel police
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 10, 2024 6:55 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 7:31 am.

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities responded to a call in the Wolfedale Road and Forestwood Drive area, near Dundas Street West and Mavis Road, just before 1 a.m. for a domestic incident.

One man was arrested at the scene. Police said one victim, a female teenager, suffered life-threatening injuries, and two others, an adult female and a male teen, were treated for injuries deemed less severe.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects, and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

