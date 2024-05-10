Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates
Posted May 10, 2024 3:53 pm.
Last Updated May 10, 2024 4:37 pm.
It was just last summer when the City of Toronto went through a pivotal mayoral byelection.
Fast forward to 2024 and Mississauga residents are getting set to head to the polls to elect a new civic leader that will no doubt set the west-end city on a new path.
With affordable housing, crime prevention – particularly around auto theft – and transit expansion dominating the headlines, Melanie Ng sat down with four candidates who are vying for the job to replace Bonnie Crombie.
You can find a complete list of candidates for the June 10 byelection here.