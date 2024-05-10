National employment numbers for April from Statistics Canada, at a glance
Posted May 10, 2024 9:05 am.
Last Updated May 10, 2024 9:12 am.
OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.1 per cent (6.1)
Employment rate: 61.4 per cent (61.4)
Participation rate: 65.4 per cent (65.3)
Number unemployed: 1,337,400 (1,320,300)
Number working: 20,491,100 (20,400,700)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.8 per cent (12.6)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.3)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.8 per cent (4.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.
The Canadian Press