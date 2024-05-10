Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults targeting minors, including an 11-year-old girl, in North York.

Authorities first received a report of a sexual assault on Wednesday in the Wilson Avenue and Jane Street area.

It’s alleged that a day earlier, a man approached a group of 14-year-old girls and sexually assaulted one of them. He then fled the scene.

It’s further reported that on Thursday, around 8:30 a.m., the same male suspect sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl minutes apart before fleeing the area.

Police arrested 44-year-old Jimmy Viteri of Toronto that same day. He’s been charged with sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years old. Viteri was slated to appear in court on Friday morning.

Police believe there may be additional victims and have released a photo of the accused.