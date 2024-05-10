Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York

Jimmy Viteri, 44
Police arrested 44-year-old Jimmy Viteri of Toronto that same day. He's been charged with sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years old. Viteri was slated to appear in court on Friday morning. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 10, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 10:26 am.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults targeting minors, including an 11-year-old girl, in North York.

Authorities first received a report of a sexual assault on Wednesday in the Wilson Avenue and Jane Street area.

It’s alleged that a day earlier, a man approached a group of 14-year-old girls and sexually assaulted one of them. He then fled the scene.

It’s further reported that on Thursday, around 8:30 a.m., the same male suspect sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl minutes apart before fleeing the area.

Police arrested 44-year-old Jimmy Viteri of Toronto that same day. He’s been charged with sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years old. Viteri was slated to appear in court on Friday morning.

Police believe there may be additional victims and have released a photo of the accused.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

1h ago

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

2h ago

Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%
Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%

Canadian employers added 90,000 jobs in April, marking the largest employment gain in more than a year. Statistics Canada released its labour force survey on Friday, which says the jobless rate held...

30m ago

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

15h ago

Top Stories

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

1h ago

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

2h ago

Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%
Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%

Canadian employers added 90,000 jobs in April, marking the largest employment gain in more than a year. Statistics Canada released its labour force survey on Friday, which says the jobless rate held...

30m ago

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

15h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

15h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

16h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

16h ago

4:00
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe following a first round playoff loss. Lindsay Dunn looks at the dismissal and some of the potential candidates to replace Keefe behind the bench.

23h ago

More Videos