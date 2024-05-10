NYC policy on how long migrant families can stay in shelters was ‘haphazard,’ audit finds

FILE - David Quero, left, and his a pregnant Maria Quero, center, from Venezuela, leave the Row Hotel with their belongings, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in New York. A New York City policy imposing 60-day limits on shelter stays for migrant families has been rolled out haphazardly over the past six months — with the city failing to notify pregnant women that they may be exempt, a new audit by the city's comptroller has found. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Cedar Attanasio, The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 6:48 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 6:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City policy imposing 60-day limits on shelter stays for migrant families was rolled out haphazardly over the past six months — with issues such as the city failing to notify pregnant women they may be exempt, a new audit by the city’s comptroller has found.

The city began evicting migrant families in early January in order to ease pressure on its strained shelter system. However, women in their last trimester of pregnancy were exempted after news that 26-year-old who was nearly nine months pregnant was among those moved out.

That policy was never actually written down or communicated properly to agencies, shelter providers or the women themselves, according to the report released by Comptroller Brad Lander this week.

“No written policy was ever promulgated. Staff and contractors did not get that information. The notice that you get when you get a 60-day notice doesn’t tell you that if you’re pregnant, you’re exempt,” Lander said Thursday at a news conference.

The city’s policy allows families to reapply for shelter beds, although doesn’t guarantee another bed.

Addressing concerns that kids might wind up on the other side of the city from their schools, city officials said at the time that they would try to keep families in or near the districts where their children are enrolled.

But Lander’s audit says educators and families reported to his office that they didn’t receive this courtesy. It said at least three families at an elementary school in Brooklyn left the shelter system not because they were ready, but because they were offered placements in other boroughs.

Lander urged Mayor Eric Adams to suspend the 60-day rule until the end of the school semester.

The report did not systematically document housing, health, or educational outcomes for immigrants leaving a shelter. Lander said the city hasn’t done that either, tracking only whether immigrants stayed in the shelter system or not.

Responding to Lander’s report, the mayor’s office says the 60-day eviction notices — along with 30-day notices for single adult migrants — are one of the few tools it has to nudge migrants out of shelters.

“Nearly half of all families who have seen their 60-day notices expire, and more than 65 percent of all migrants that have come through our care, have moved out of our shelter system — without a single migrant family with children being forced to sleep on the street,” City Hall spokesperson Kayla Mamelak said in a statement.

Fewer than one in five children were disenrolled from their school after their family’s eviction notice expired, according to the statement.

New York is one of the few cities in the U.S. legally obligated to provide shelter to all people who ask for it, the result of a decades-old legal case. Separately, U.S. schools are legally obligated to enroll immigrant students who are minors, regardless of their parent’s immigration status.

Mamelak reiterated the city’s position that the Biden administration needs to fill in funding gaps for refugee resettlement programs. Those federal programs benefit virtually none of the 65,000 immigrants in the New York shelter system — many of whom are asylum applicants or have temporary legal status but not refugee status.

“A national humanitarian crisis requires a national solution,” Mamelak said.

Immigrant advocates say they’re having to help hundreds of parents individually negotiate with shelter officials to let them stay in their neighborhood.

Shuffling families between shelters is a daily problem for New York City council member Gale Brewer and her staff in Manhattan, who have handled dozens of cases flagged by schools and other community members.

“We’ll get a call: ‘They’re on their way to Queens,’ and we panic,” Brewer said.

Some of the schools in her district benefit from immigrant students because they are under-enrolled, and homeless students bring additional funding. The schools are often a good fit for the students because they have diverse language offerings.

Staff members, school workers and parent volunteers hurriedly assemble paperwork for the kids. To help families remain in their current shelter or get moved to one nearby, Brewer says city officials have stuck to an informal agreement — a system she likens to a modern-day “underground railroad.”

Cedar Attanasio, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female motorcyclist killed in Mississauga crash
Female motorcyclist killed in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a minivan in Mississauga. Police say the motorcycle was travelling along Burnhamthorpe Road West near Perivale Road when it collided with a minivan...

31m ago

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

One person has suffered critical injuries after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Police say two people...

1h ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

One male suffered possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a fight on the east side of the park just before 5 p.m. Friday....

1h ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

1h ago

Top Stories

Female motorcyclist killed in Mississauga crash
Female motorcyclist killed in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a minivan in Mississauga. Police say the motorcycle was travelling along Burnhamthorpe Road West near Perivale Road when it collided with a minivan...

31m ago

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

One person has suffered critical injuries after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Police say two people...

1h ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

One male suffered possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a fight on the east side of the park just before 5 p.m. Friday....

1h ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.

10h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.
2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

8h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.
2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos