One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

Peel police say one male has been injured with possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton.

Police responded to reports of a fight with injuries on the east side of the park at 4:44 p.m. with the call coming from Caledon Court.

A male, whose age is unknown, was taken to hospital with possible stab wounds.

There is no suspect information at this time and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Police say it is too early to connect the incident to another that happened at Chinguacousy Park earlier in the week.