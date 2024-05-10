PHOTOS: Taylor Swift kicks off European leg of Eras Tour, adds ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ songs

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 11:42 am.

In her first Eras Tour concert since the release of “The Tortured Poets Department,”Taylor Swift shook up her setlist.

At Thursday night’s show at the La Défense Arena in Paris, fans were treated to the inclusion of new songs from the record-breaking album released in April.

According to fan videos and news outlets, Swift performed “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart,” all from the new release, dressed in black and white to match her 11th studio album’s visuals.

The billion-dollar Eras Tour is meant to be a career retrospective, with Swift performing more than 40 tracks reflecting 17 years of recorded music. “The Tortured Poets Department” was her first brand-new release since the tour’s start.

The Paris show included several new costumes, and some edits to make room for the new material. Her “Folklore” and “Evermore” sections were woven into one, Billboard reported.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press











