Police in riot gear order pro-Palestinian protesters to leave University of Calgary

A police vehicle is seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 12:58 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 1:12 am.

CALGARY — A pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary ended late Thursday after police in riot gear surrounded the site, dismantled fencing and ordered demonstrators to leave.

Video posted on social media shows officers tearing down makeshift fencing and tents before protesters left.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were arrests, but the site was cleared before 11 p.m.

The protest began earlier in the day, as tents were set up and the number of demonstrators grew throughout the day.

Protesters have said they are objecting to the university’s ties with Israeli companies and institutions.

It’s one of several recent protests on academic campuses in Canada and the United States in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

“Protesters in violation of trespass are now subject to charge and removal. All members of the public, staff and students are advised to stay away from the area,” police said in a statement posted on social media.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

6h ago

'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal
'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

A high-ranking Toronto police officer at the centre of a cheating scandal says she was pushed to her tipping point when she decided to help racialized candidates cheat during promotional exams. Under...

6h ago

Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days
Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days

Toronto police are investigating yet another incident at the home of rapper Drake. Police say they were called to the sprawling Bridle Path property around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a trespasser...

1h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for nine people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

3h ago

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

6h ago

'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal
'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

A high-ranking Toronto police officer at the centre of a cheating scandal says she was pushed to her tipping point when she decided to help racialized candidates cheat during promotional exams. Under...

6h ago

Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days
Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days

Toronto police are investigating yet another incident at the home of rapper Drake. Police say they were called to the sprawling Bridle Path property around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a trespasser...

1h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for nine people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

6h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

6h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

6h ago

4:00
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe following a first round playoff loss. Lindsay Dunn looks at the dismissal and some of the potential candidates to replace Keefe behind the bench.

14h ago

2:27
Protesters clash at U of T encampment
Protesters clash at U of T encampment

Counter-protesters confronted pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside their encampment at U of T, calling on the university to take action.

More Videos