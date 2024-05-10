Putin reappoints Mishustin as Russia’s prime minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, escorted by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrives for a meeting with Cabinet members in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 6, 2024. Putin thanked Cabinet ministers for their work ahead of his inauguration Tuesday. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP) Sputnik

By The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 2:23 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 2:26 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister for the lower house’s approval.

Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the house, the State Duma, will hold a session later Friday to consider Mishustin’s candidacy.

Mishustin’s approval is a mere proforma in the Kremlin-controlled parliament.

In line with Russian law, Mishustin, 58, who held the job for the past four years, submitted his Cabinet’s resignation on Tuesday when Putin began his fifth presidential term at a glittering Kremlin inauguration.

Mishustin’s reappointment was widely expected by political observers, who noted that Putin values his skills and the lack of political ambition. Mishustin, the former head of Russia’s tax service, has kept a low profile, steering clear of political statements and avoiding media interviews.

The Associated Press




