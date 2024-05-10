Romanian court extends judicial measures against online influencer awaiting human trafficking trial

Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan gesture as they leave the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A court in Romania's capital ruled on April 26, that a trial could start but did not set a date for the trial to begin in the case of influencer Andrew Tate, who is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

By By Stephen Mcgrath And Nicolae Dumitrache, The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 1:18 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 1:26 pm.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital on Friday extended geographical restrictions against an online influencer who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Bucharest Tribunal extended by 60 days the restrictions stipulating Andrew Tate, 37, may not leave the country. Tate had requested that he be able to leave Romania provided he stayed within Europe’s ID-check-free Schengen zone, which Romania partially joined in March. Eugen Vidineac, one of Tate’s lawyers, said they will appeal the decision.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer and dual British-U.S. citizen, was initially arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June last year and all four have denied the allegations.

On April 26, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that the prosecutors’ case file against Tate met the legal criteria and that a trial could start but did not set a date for it to begin. That ruling came after the legal case had been discussed for months in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors’ evidence and case file.

After that decision last month, Vidineac argued it “lacks legal basis and reasoning” and said they ”filed a strong appeal as we believe the ruling to be unlawful.”

Andrew Tate, who has amassed 9.1 million followers on the social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. He was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for allegedly expressing misogynistic views and for hate speech.

Speaking to reporters about his legal case outside the court on Wednesday this week, Andrew Tate said: “It’s up to the judge, the judge will decide what the judge will decide, I remain rich and famous — nothing matters.”

“If I have to sleep in jail, I’ll sleep in jail,” he added. “Everybody knows if I was not famous, there would be no way on earth that all of you would be here.”

After the Tate brothers’ arrest, they were held for three months in police detention before being moved to house arrest. They were later restricted to Bucharest Municipality and nearby Ilfov County, but may now travel freely around Romania.

In a separate case, Andrew Tate was served at his home in Romania with a civil lawsuit lodged by four British women in the U.K. after a claim was issued by the High Court in London, according to a statement released Wednesday by McCue Jury & Partners, the law firm representing the four women.

The four allege Tate sexually and physically assaulted them and had reported him to British authorities in 2014 and 2015. After a four-year investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service decided in 2019 not to prosecute him. The alleged victims then turned to crowdfunding to pursue a civil case against him.

“We are very pleased that the court has issued our claim and the case is progressing,” Matthew Jury, a managing partner at the law firm, said in a statement Wednesday. “We are determined to bring Andrew Tate to justice, and this is a major step towards that goal.”

In a separate third case, the Tate brothers also appeared in March at the Bucharest Court of Appeal after British authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression in a U.K. case dating back to 2012-2015.

The appeals court granted the British request to extradite the Tates to the U.K., but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.

___

McGrath reported from Tulcea, Romania.

By Stephen Mcgrath And Nicolae Dumitrache, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police

A man is in custody, and three people were injured during a domestic dispute and triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in...

18m ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

1h ago

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has announced he will be retiring this October. Pegg, who was also the General Manager of Emergency Management through the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on...

40m ago

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

20m ago

Top Stories

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police

A man is in custody, and three people were injured during a domestic dispute and triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in...

18m ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

1h ago

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has announced he will be retiring this October. Pegg, who was also the General Manager of Emergency Management through the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on...

40m ago

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

18h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

2h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

19h ago

2:13
Supt. Stacy Clarke testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal
Supt. Stacy Clarke testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

Under cross examination, Superintendent Stacy Clarke testified that years of systemic racism and systemic unfairness are what led to her decision to help half a dozen racialized officers cheat during a promotions process. Tina Yazdani reports.

19h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

20h ago

More Videos