S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading after closing at a record high on Thursday, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.12 points at 22,374.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.46 points at 39,452.22. The S&P 500 index was up 1.45 points at 5,215.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 22.52 points at 16,323.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.17 cents US compared with 73.04 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was down seven cents at US$79.19 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.30 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$24.80 at US$2,365.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$4.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press