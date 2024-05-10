Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Montreal area turns himself in to police

The suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 30-year-old man in the Montreal area on Thursday has turned himself in to police. The Quebec provincial police patch is seen at a news conference in Quebec City on Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 3:33 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 3:42 pm.

LAVAL, Que. — The suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 30-year-old man in the Montreal area on Thursday has turned himself in to police. 

Provincial police Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says major crimes officers arrested a man in his 40s, who is scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

On Thursday, around 5:15 a.m., a man in his 30s was struck and killed while he was changing a tire on the Gédéon-Ouime Bridge, which connects Laval, Que., with Boisbriand, Que.

Police released a photo of a white van they said was involved in the fatal collision. 

They said the impact was so severe the man’s death was pronounced at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the accused.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect
Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect

Halton police say the hold and secures at a number of schools in Burlington has been lifted. The schools were all in the area of New Street and Dynes Road as police searched for 41-year-old Tom Shade. It's...

1h ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

1h ago

Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation
Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another youth on a Durham Regional Transit bus. Durham police say they were called to the scene at the Pickering GO station around 4:20 p.m....

1h ago

Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates
Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates

It was just last summer when the City of Toronto went through a pivotal mayoral byelection. Fast forward to 2024 and Mississauga residents are getting set to head to the polls to elect a new civic...

4m ago

