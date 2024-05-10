The Big Story

The long, strange trip that ended with Tim Hortons pizza

Tim Hortons new flatbread pizza products (clockwise from top left) Bacon Everything, Simply Cheese, Pepperoni, and Chicken Parmesan are photographed at the Tim Hortons test kitchen in Toronto on April 4, 2024
Tim Hortons new flatbread pizza products (clockwise from top left) Bacon Everything, Simply Cheese, Pepperoni, and Chicken Parmesan are photographed at the Tim Hortons test kitchen in Toronto on April 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 10, 2024 7:19 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Tim Hortons. Coffee, donuts and Canadian identity. What more could you possibly want? Well, maybe quenchers? Chilli? Beef lasagna casserole? Pulled pork sandwiches? Pizza?!

Tom Jokinen wrote this article for The Walrus on Tim Hortons and the Canadian identity. “They’re trying these pizzas out on you, not because they think it improves their brand as a Canadian company, but because they want to establish themselves more outside of Canada and particularly outside of North America,” said Jokinen.   

Tim Hortons offering new menu items isn’t a bad thing, but it does let us wonder about what the chain has become: Is it a Canadian staple that politicians and savvy marketers use as a stand-in for what makes Canada great? Or is it one arm of a huge, soulless global food brand? Could it be the answer is … somehow, both those things?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

1m ago

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

12h ago

'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal
'It was my tipping point:' Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

A high-ranking Toronto police officer at the centre of a cheating scandal says she was pushed to her tipping point when she decided to help racialized candidates cheat during promotional exams. Under...

13h ago

Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days
Police investigate another intruder at Drake's Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days

Toronto police are investigating yet another incident at the home of rapper Drake. Police say they were called to the sprawling Bridle Path property around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a trespasser...

7h ago

