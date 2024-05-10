The long, strange trip that ended with Tim Hortons pizza

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Tim Hortons. Coffee, donuts and Canadian identity. What more could you possibly want? Well, maybe quenchers? Chilli? Beef lasagna casserole? Pulled pork sandwiches? Pizza?!

Tom Jokinen wrote this article for The Walrus on Tim Hortons and the Canadian identity. “They’re trying these pizzas out on you, not because they think it improves their brand as a Canadian company, but because they want to establish themselves more outside of Canada and particularly outside of North America,” said Jokinen.

Tim Hortons offering new menu items isn’t a bad thing, but it does let us wonder about what the chain has become: Is it a Canadian staple that politicians and savvy marketers use as a stand-in for what makes Canada great? Or is it one arm of a huge, soulless global food brand? Could it be the answer is … somehow, both those things?