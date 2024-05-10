Top Philippine security official demands Chinese diplomats’ expulsion as territorial row escalates

FILE - A security guard signals to a car with diplomatic plates and Chinese flag as he parks at the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, Philippines on Aug. 7, 2023. A top Philippine security official demanded Friday May 10, 2024 the immediate expulsion of Chinese diplomats who reportedly leaked an alleged phone conversation between an embassy official and a Filipino admiral about handling the South China Sea territorial rifts, which have escalated and strained relations. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 9:36 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 9:43 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A top Philippine security official demanded Friday the immediate expulsion of Chinese diplomats allegedly behind a reported leak of a phone conversation between one of the diplomats and a Filipino admiral about South China Sea disputes that have strained diplomatic ties.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said he was backing a call by the Philippine defense chief for Manila’s foreign office to take actions against Chinese embassy individuals in Manila “who claim to have recorded an alleged phone conversation between a Chinese diplomat and a military official” in violation of Philippine laws and international diplomatic protocols.

Two Manila newspapers cited a Chinese Embassy source as saying that in a recorded call with a Chinese diplomat in January, a Filipino admiral agreed to a new way of transporting supplies to a Philippine-occupied shoal in the disputed waters. It required Manila to notify Beijing for such offshore missions and promise not to bring construction materials.

“Those individuals in the Chinese Embassy responsible for violating Philippine laws and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and those responsible for these malign influence and interference operations must be removed from the country immediately,” Ano said in a strongly worded statement.

“The Chinese Embassy’s repeated acts of engaging in and dissemination of disinformation, misinformation, and mal-information – now releasing spurious transcripts or recordings of purported conversations between officials of the host country – should not be allowed to pass unsanctioned or without serious penalty,” Ano said.

It was not immediately clear from Ano’s statement if Philippine authorities had verified the news reports or if the phone conversation really took place. The Department of Foreign Affairs did not say if it was considering Ano’s call.

The Chinese government and its embassy in Manila have not confirmed the news reports nor denied them.

In Beijing, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the “Philippines’ attitude just proves that they lack confidence in the face of facts and evidence and have reached the point where they are frustrated and have no bottom line.

“China solemnly demands that the Philippines ensures that Chinese diplomats can perform their duties, stops infringement and provocation and does not deny the facts, act indiscreetly or hurt itself by its own actions,” he said.

The escalating word war and diplomatic row have been sparked by hostilities between Chinese and Philippine coast guard ships and other vessels since last year at the Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal.

The Chinese coast guard has used powerful water cannons, a military-grade laser and dangerous maneuvers that have caused minor collisions, injured several Filipino navy personnel and damaged their supply boats. The Philippine government has repeatedly summoned Chinese embassy diplomats in Manila to hand over protests.

President Joe Biden and his administration have repeatedly warned that the U.S. is obligated to defend the Philippines, its longtime treaty ally, if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China.

Aside from China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have had overlapping claims in the busy seaway, a key trade route where many fear a major escalation of the conflicts could draw U.S. forces on a collision course with China military.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

1h ago

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

2h ago

Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York
Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults targeting minors, including an 11-year-old girl, in North York. Authorities first received a report of a sexual...

14m ago

Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%
Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%

Canadian employers added 90,000 jobs in April, marking the largest employment gain in more than a year. Statistics Canada released its labour force survey on Friday, which says the jobless rate held...

34m ago

Top Stories

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

1h ago

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

2h ago

Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York
Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults targeting minors, including an 11-year-old girl, in North York. Authorities first received a report of a sexual...

14m ago

Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%
Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%

Canadian employers added 90,000 jobs in April, marking the largest employment gain in more than a year. Statistics Canada released its labour force survey on Friday, which says the jobless rate held...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

15h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

15h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

16h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

17h ago

4:00
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe following a first round playoff loss. Lindsay Dunn looks at the dismissal and some of the potential candidates to replace Keefe behind the bench.

23h ago

More Videos