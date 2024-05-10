Toronto defeats Minnesota to sit one win away from PWHL final

Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) battles for position with Minnesota's Abby Boreen
Toronto goaltender Kristen Campbell (50) battles for position with Minnesota's Abby Boreen (24) as Toronto Kali Flanagan (6) jumps in during second period PWHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Friday, May 10, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Abdulhamid Ibrahim, The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 9:43 pm.

Jesse Compher scored the go-ahead goal with 1:25 left in the third period to give Toronto a 2-0 win and 2-0 lead in its best-of-five semifinal series against Minnesota in Professional Women’s Hockey League playoff action on Friday.

Hannah Miller added an empty-netter for top-seeded Toronto in front of 8,581 fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Kristen Campbell earned her second straight shutout with 21 saves. She had a 26-save shutout in a 4-0 Game 1 win Wednesday.

Maddie Rooney stopped 28 shots for Minnesota. 

Game 3 is set for Monday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Toronto would advance to the PWHL final for a chance at the Walter Cup with a win.

Toronto had some of its best scoring chances in the scoreless first period on special teams.

With just under nine minutes remaining, Sarah Nurse had her shot stopped after making a rush toward the net on a 2-on-1. However, she was tripped from behind by Minnesota defender Sophie Jaques, who was called with 34 seconds left in the visitors’ power play.

On the ensuing power play Toronto would got from that sequence, Miller let a shot fly from the left faceoff circle. Rooney didn’t appear to see the puck with almost half of the net open, but the puck hit Minnesota defender Lee Stecklein’s skate by the right post and stayed out.

Grace Zumwinkle almost put Minnesota on the board 8:12 into the second period. She stripped Renata Fast of the puck at the blue line and was off to the races on a breakaway but was stopped.

Kali Flanagan missed a great chance of her own to break the deadlock for Toronto with 4:52 left in the middle frame.

Kaitlin Willoughby came down the right side and fired a wrist shot on net that was stopped. The rebound, however, came out to Flanagan going full speed but she couldn’t get her stick on it with a gaping net staring at her.

Nurse had an opportunity in front on the power play but Rooney shut the door on her with 1:48 left. 

Abby Boreen came down the left side and fired a wrister with no traffic in front but Campbell made a pad save with 14 seconds remaining to one of many “Soup” chants from the home crowd. 

Emma Maltais missed another prime opportunity for Toronto at 4:28 into the third period. Brittany Howard put a shot on net from the slot with the rebound coming out to Maltais at the side of the net but the puck just went by her.

Samantha Cogan had another chance for Toronto at 7:20. Cogan fired a wrister that was stopped and managed to get a whack at the rebound but had the door shut on her.

With just under nine minutes left in the third, Nurse got a breakaway but missed the net while on the penalty kill.

Claire Butorac almost had her wrist shot trickle out from Campbell’s grasp but the Toronto netminder stopped it with 5:23 left.

Compher finally broke the deadlock with just over a minute left when she tipped in a point shot from Fast to the delight of the deafening home crowd.

Miller scored an empty-net goal with 9.4 seconds left.

Mother undertakes desperate search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother undertakes desperate search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her three-year-old son in Vietnam after his father allegedly abducted him. Heather McArthur last saw her son, Jacob, on February 7th - the day 41-year-old Loc Phu "Jay"...

1h ago

End of provincial health care program for uninsured people leaves one man with hefty medical bills
End of provincial health care program for uninsured people leaves one man with hefty medical bills

A young man facing enormous hospital bills after major surgery because he's new to the country and uninsured has been left in limbo with no real path forward from health officials. Jose Riverio moved...

1h ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

4h ago

15-year-old 'fighting for his life' after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
15-year-old 'fighting for his life' after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

A 15-year-old is 'fighting for his life' after being stabbed at Clark Park in Brampton. Peel police were called to the east side of the park just before 5 p.m. Friday for reports of several youths were...

2h ago

5:15
Leafs brass say good isn't good enough, the focus is on winning
Leafs brass say good isn't good enough, the focus is on winning

Top executives with the Maple Leafs say nothing else matters more than winning the Stanley Cup. Lindsay Dunn on a different tone from MLSE and the WNBA coming to Toronto.

6h ago

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.

13h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.
2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

12h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.
