US consumer sentiment drops to 6-month low on inflation, unemployment fears

FILE - A shopper passes a display of televisions at a Costco warehouse on April 29, 2024, in Lone Tree, Colo. On Friday May 10, 2024, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for May. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 10:21 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 10:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer sentiment fell sharply in May to the lowest level in six months as Americans cited stubbornly high inflation and interest rates, as well as fears that unemployment could rise.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, released Friday in a preliminary version, dropped to 67.4 this month from a final reading of 77.2 in April. That is still about 14% higher than a year ago. Consumers’ outlook has generally been gloomy since the pandemic and particularly after inflation first spiked in 2021.

Consumer price increases have been stuck at an elevated level this year, after a sharp drop last year from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3% a year later. In March, prices rose 3.5% compared with a year ago, up from 3.2% in the previous month. Federal Reserve officials have underscored this month that they will likely keep their benchmark interest rate at a 23-year high for as long as needed to get inflation back to their 2% target.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

1h ago

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

2h ago

Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York
Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults targeting minors, including an 11-year-old girl, in North York. Authorities first received a report of a sexual...

11m ago

Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%
Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%

Canadian employers added 90,000 jobs in April, marking the largest employment gain in more than a year. Statistics Canada released its labour force survey on Friday, which says the jobless rate held...

31m ago

Top Stories

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

1h ago

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

2h ago

Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York
Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults targeting minors, including an 11-year-old girl, in North York. Authorities first received a report of a sexual...

11m ago

Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%
Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%

Canadian employers added 90,000 jobs in April, marking the largest employment gain in more than a year. Statistics Canada released its labour force survey on Friday, which says the jobless rate held...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

15h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

15h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

16h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

16h ago

4:00
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe following a first round playoff loss. Lindsay Dunn looks at the dismissal and some of the potential candidates to replace Keefe behind the bench.

23h ago

More Videos