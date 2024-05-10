WABC Radio suspends Rudy Giuliani for flouting ban on discussing discredited election claims

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Dec. 15, 2023. Guiliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was among those indicted Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in an Arizona election interference case.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 7:15 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 7:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani responded Friday to a report he’s been suspended from WABC Radio — and had his daily show canceled — over his violation of a ban on discussing discredited 2020 election claims, saying the station’s ban is overly broad and “a clear violation of free speech.”

Giuliani issued a statement saying he had heard of WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis’ decision through “a leak” to The New York Times.

Giuliani “left me no option,” Catsimatidis told the Times, saying that the former New York City mayor had been warned twice not to discuss “fallacies of the November 2020 election.”

“And I get a text from him last night, and I get a text from him this morning that he refuses not to talk about it,” the Republican businessman, who has fundraised for Donald Trump, told the newspaper. Catsimatidis told The Associated Press he was on air when reached for comment, and did not immediately reply to subsequent messages.

As Trump’s personal attorney, Giuliani was a key figure in the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and remain in office.

Giuliani disputed that he had been informed ahead of time of the ban.

“John is now telling reporters that I was informed ahead of time of these restrictions, which is demonstrably untrue,” Giuliani said in a statement. “How can you possibly believe that when I’ve been regularly commenting on the 2020 election for three and a half years. … Obviously I was never informed on such a policy, and even if there was one, it was violated so often that it couldn’t be taken seriously.”

A letter obtained by the AP from Catsimatidis to Giuliani and dated Thursday said Giuliani was prohibited from engaging in discussions relating to the 2020 elections.

“These specific topics include, but are not limited to, the legitimacy of the election results, allegations of fraud effectuated by election workers, and your personal lawsuits relating to these allegations,” the letter said.

Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s spokesperson and adviser, said Giuliani had not known of the directive before Thursday.

“WABC’s decision comes at a very suspicious time, just months before the 2024 election, and just as John and WABC continue to be pressured by Dominion Voting Systems and the Biden regime’s lawyers,” Giuliani said in his statement.

Late last month, Giuliani was one of 18 people indicted by an Arizona grand jury for their roles in an attempt over overturn Trump’s loss in 2020. At the time, his spokesperson Goodman lambasted what he called “the continued weaponization of our justice system.”

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in December, shortly following a jury’s verdict requiring him to pay $148 million to two former Georgia election workers for spreading lies about their role in the 2020 election. Despite the verdict, Giuliani continued to repeat his stolen election claims, insisting he did nothing wrong and suggesting he’d keep pressing his claims even if it meant losing all his money or being jailed.

The bankruptcy prompted a diverse coalition of creditors to come forward, including a supermarket employee who was thrown in jail for patting him on the back, two elections technology companies that he spread conspiracies about, a woman who says he coerced her into sex, several of his former attorneys, the IRS and Hunter Biden, who says Giuliani illegally shared his personal data.

In early April, a New York bankruptcy judge allowed Giuliani to remain in his Florida condo, declining to rule on a motion from creditors that would have forced him to sell the Palm Beach estate. But the judge hinted at more “draconian” measures if the former mayor did not comply with information requests about his spending habits. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Tuesday.

Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female motorcyclist killed in Mississauga crash
Female motorcyclist killed in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a minivan in Mississauga. Police say the motorcycle was travelling along Burnhamthorpe Road West near Perivale Road when it collided with a minivan...

28m ago

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

One person has suffered critical injuries after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Police say two people...

1h ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

One male suffered possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a fight on the east side of the park just before 5 p.m. Friday....

1h ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

1h ago

Top Stories

Female motorcyclist killed in Mississauga crash
Female motorcyclist killed in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a minivan in Mississauga. Police say the motorcycle was travelling along Burnhamthorpe Road West near Perivale Road when it collided with a minivan...

28m ago

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

One person has suffered critical injuries after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Police say two people...

1h ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

One male suffered possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a fight on the east side of the park just before 5 p.m. Friday....

1h ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.

10h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.
2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

8h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.
2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos