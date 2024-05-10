What’s new?: Crash gaming in Canada

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.

Crash games have emerged as a new trend within the online casino industry in Canada, particularly gaining traction as blockchain games. These types of games incorporate a unique mechanic: a multiplier that steadily increases throughout gameplay until abruptly stopping, hence the “crash” designation.

The primary objective of crash games is for users to place bets and execute a timely cash-out before the multiplier reaches its peak.

Each of these games operates on a provably fair RNG system, ensuring that outcomes are transparent and equitable for all players involved.

Different crash game variants

Considering crash gaming is still a new trend to enter the Ontario iGaming market, there aren’t many games that feature this type of mechanic yet. However, a few well-known game providers have managed to launch different crash game variations.

Spaceman

Developed by Pragmatic Play, Spaceman presents users with a cosmic design set against the backdrop of space exploration. The game features sleek animations and intricate visuals. Its gameplay revolves around navigating a spacecraft through asteroid fields, to avoid collisions and prolong the journey for the spaceman. Currently, only a few operators in Ontario feature this game in their library, including VideoSlots and PlayOJO.

JetX

JetX was one of the first crash games ever developed and was designed by Smartsoft Gaming. The game involves futuristic jets hurtling through dynamic landscapes, where users predict when the jet will crash. Outside of Ontario, JetX has become a common game offering for international online casinos.

Looking towards the future

While still in its early stages, crash gaming continues to pique the interest of both developers and players alike. In the future, we can anticipate continued growth and innovation in the realm of crash games within Canada’s regulated online casino scene.

With advancements in technology and game development, we might also witness enhancements in graphics, animations, and overall gameplay mechanics.

Additionally, as regulatory frameworks evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of online gaming, the industry can expect increased scrutiny and oversight to ensure the integrity and fairness of crash games in Canada. This may involve the implementation of stricter guidelines and compliance measures to protect players and maintain the integrity of the gaming industry.

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.