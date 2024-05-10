What’s new?: Crash gaming in Canada

Casinos 101
Courtesy: Ontario Casinos.

By OntarioCasinos.com

Posted May 10, 2024 1:32 pm.

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.

Crash games have emerged as a new trend within the online casino industry in Canada, particularly gaining traction as blockchain games. These types of games incorporate a unique mechanic: a multiplier that steadily increases throughout gameplay until abruptly stopping, hence the “crash” designation.

The primary objective of crash games is for users to place bets and execute a timely cash-out before the multiplier reaches its peak.

Each of these games operates on a provably fair RNG system, ensuring that outcomes are transparent and equitable for all players involved.

Different crash game variants

Considering crash gaming is still a new trend to enter the Ontario iGaming market, there aren’t many games that feature this type of mechanic yet. However, a few well-known game providers have managed to launch different crash game variations.

Spaceman

Developed by Pragmatic Play, Spaceman presents users with a cosmic design set against the backdrop of space exploration. The game features sleek animations and intricate visuals. Its gameplay revolves around navigating a spacecraft through asteroid fields, to avoid collisions and prolong the journey for the spaceman. Currently, only a few operators in Ontario feature this game in their library, including VideoSlots and PlayOJO.

JetX

JetX was one of the first crash games ever developed and was designed by Smartsoft Gaming. The game involves futuristic jets hurtling through dynamic landscapes, where users predict when the jet will crash. Outside of Ontario, JetX has become a common game offering for international online casinos.

Looking towards the future

While still in its early stages, crash gaming continues to pique the interest of both developers and players alike. In the future, we can anticipate continued growth and innovation in the realm of crash games within Canada’s regulated online casino scene.

With advancements in technology and game development, we might also witness enhancements in graphics, animations, and overall gameplay mechanics.

Additionally, as regulatory frameworks evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of online gaming, the industry can expect increased scrutiny and oversight to ensure the integrity and fairness of crash games in Canada. This may involve the implementation of stricter guidelines and compliance measures to protect players and maintain the integrity of the gaming industry.

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police

A man is in custody, and three people were injured during a domestic dispute and triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in...

15m ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

1h ago

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has announced he will be retiring this October. Pegg, who was also the General Manager of Emergency Management through the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on...

38m ago

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

17m ago

Top Stories

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police

A man is in custody, and three people were injured during a domestic dispute and triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in...

15m ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

1h ago

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has announced he will be retiring this October. Pegg, who was also the General Manager of Emergency Management through the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on...

38m ago

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

18h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

2h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

19h ago

2:13
Supt. Stacy Clarke testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal
Supt. Stacy Clarke testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

Under cross examination, Superintendent Stacy Clarke testified that years of systemic racism and systemic unfairness are what led to her decision to help half a dozen racialized officers cheat during a promotions process. Tina Yazdani reports.

19h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

19h ago

More Videos