Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another youth on a Durham Regional Transit bus.

Durham police say they were called to the scene at the Pickering GO station around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say a youth was allegedly stabbed by another teen known to them during a verbal altercation while on a bus at the station. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was located at the GO station and taken into custody. Police say it was an isolated incident.

The teenager from Oshawa was charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

He was released on an undertaking to his guardian.