1 man, 2 youths charged with robbery in Square One smash-and-grab

Three people including two youths are facing robbery charges following a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store at a Mississauga mall.

Peel police say just before 9 p.m. Friday multiple suspects armed with hammers entered a store inside the Square One mall and began smashing display cases.

Police officers on foot patrol inside the mall and mall security intercepted the suspects as they attempted to flee the scene.

An adult male and two male youths are now facing robbery charges.

Investigators say they are looking into a similar smash-and-grab robbery at Erin Mills Town Centre on Thursday to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Video of that incident posted to social media shows as many as six suspects dressed in black making off with jewelry after smashing the display cases