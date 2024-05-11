A’ja Wilson and Nike announce the Las Vegas Aces star is getting a signature shoe

FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. The Two-time WNBA MVP is getting a Nike signature shoe, in a deal that was announced Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 11, 2024 4:12 pm.

By The Associated Press (AP) — Two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is getting a Nike signature shoe.

The deal was announced Saturday as the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces prepared to play a preseason exhibition against the Puerto Rican national team at South Carolina, where Wilson starred for the Gamecocks during her college career.

She posted a photo on social media showing her wearing a sweatshirt saying “Of Course I Have A Shoe Dot Com,” a URL that directed people to Nike’s website with the announcement.

“It’s been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete,” Wilson said in a news release issued by the sportswear giant. “From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we’ve worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style.”

The shoe, which will be called A’One, will hit the market in 2025.

Wilson, a former No. 1 draft pick, five-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold-medal winner, joins tennis greats Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, soccer standout Megan Rapinoe and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu on Nike’s roster of signature athletes. Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, the most prolific scorer in NCAA Division I history, reportedly has a new Nike deal valued at $28 million over eight years as well.

“I hope when girls wear this shoe, they believe in themselves,” Wilson said. “I want them to hopefully lace them up, feel powerful and understand that nobody can stop them from their dreams. Set those goals high. Go get them — that’s the biggest thing.”

Wilson and the Aces are trying to become the first team to win three straight championships since the Houston Comets won the first four WNBA titles from 1997-2000. They open the season Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury.

