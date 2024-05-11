Alleged Drake trespasser returns to get bike, gets ticketed: police

Toronto Police investigate a crime scene outside the mansion of Canadian rap mogul Drake in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Police allege a man accused of trespassing at Drake's Toronto home earlier this week returned to the property Saturday to retrieve his bike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 11, 2024 7:13 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2024 7:43 pm.

Police allege a man accused of trespassing at Drake’s Toronto home earlier this week returned to the property Saturday to retrieve his bike.

Toronto police say the man refused to leave when told to on Saturday afternoon and was given a provincial offences ticket under the Trespass to Property Act.

Police say it’s the same man who was seriously injured in an altercation with the superstar rapper’s security guards on Thursday afternoon.

At the time, the man was taken to hospital and police didn’t lay charges.

This was the second alleged trespasser at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion since one of his security guards was injured in a high-profile shooting outside the gates early Tuesday.

The unrest comes against the backdrop of a rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which has seen both artists trade increasingly personal attacks and unsubstantiated allegations.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged for his role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

1h ago

U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance
U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance

Nearly two weeks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto, protesters continue to clash with police and school administration with the latest controversy involving surveillance. Organizers...

1h ago

Toronto man dead following early morning shooting in Brampton
Toronto man dead following early morning shooting in Brampton

A man in his 40s is dead following an early morning shooting outside an after-hours club in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a plaza on Kennedy Road South and Stafford Drive around 4:15...

3h ago

One woman dead after shooting at Eglinton and Northcliffe: police
One woman dead after shooting at Eglinton and Northcliffe: police

A woman is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard area just after 5:00 a.m....

4h ago

Top Stories

Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged for his role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

1h ago

U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance
U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance

Nearly two weeks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto, protesters continue to clash with police and school administration with the latest controversy involving surveillance. Organizers...

1h ago

Toronto man dead following early morning shooting in Brampton
Toronto man dead following early morning shooting in Brampton

A man in his 40s is dead following an early morning shooting outside an after-hours club in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a plaza on Kennedy Road South and Stafford Drive around 4:15...

3h ago

One woman dead after shooting at Eglinton and Northcliffe: police
One woman dead after shooting at Eglinton and Northcliffe: police

A woman is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard area just after 5:00 a.m....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Provincial HealthCare program for uninsured people ended last year
Provincial HealthCare program for uninsured people ended last year

In the second part of our story highlighting the fight to help uninsured people gain access to proper healthcare, a young man receives nearly $90,000 in hospital bills after falling into a coma. Mark Mcallister with the response from officials.

8h ago

1:58
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness

38 year old, Jon Pooley, is known as “the singing TTC driver”. Stella Acquisto talks to him about why he sings and being discovered by Drake.
2:47
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her 3-year-old son in Vietnam after he was allegedly abducted there by his father. Heather McArthur's plea for help as Toronto Police issue a Canada-wide warrant for the father.
5:31
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish

Veteran Mississauga councillor Carolyn Parrish sits down with Melanie Ng to talk about redesigning part of the Heartland area, and why being outspoken is a good thing.

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos