Backcountry skier dies after being buried in Idaho avalanche

By The Associated Press

Posted May 11, 2024 2:59 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2024 3:12 pm.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A backcountry skier has died after being buried by an avalanche in Idaho, officials said.

The avalanche occurred Friday when two experienced backcountry skiers were traveling on Donaldson Peak in Idaho’s Lost River Range, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center said.

One skier triggered the slope collapse while climbing down to where the pair were going to ski. He got caught in a small avalanche, which set off a second larger avalanche.

The second skier used a satellite communication device to call for help, and then a rescue transceiver and probe pole to locate the first skier buried under about five feet (1.5 meters) of snow.

She performed CPR on the first skier after digging him out with a shovel. Search and rescue teams evacuated him, but he didn’t survive.

The fatality brings this winter’s tally of avalanche deaths in the U.S. to 16, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. An average of 30 people die in avalanches each year in the U.S.

Avalanche safety specialists say their job has become more difficult in recent years as climate change brings extreme weather. Rising numbers of skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers have also been visiting backcountry areas since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Maple Leaf Ron Ellis dead at age 79
Former Maple Leaf Ron Ellis dead at age 79

Ron Ellis, a forward who played his entire 16-season NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, has passed away at the age of 79. Ellis recorded 640 points in 1,034 games, hitting the 30-goal mark...

1h ago

One woman dead after shooting at Eglinton and Northcliffe: police
One woman dead after shooting at Eglinton and Northcliffe: police

A woman is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard area just after 5:00 a.m....

10m ago

Man dead following shooting in Brampton: police
Man dead following shooting in Brampton: police

Peel police say one man has died following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene in the Kennedy Road South and Stafford Drive area.  One male was transported...

7h ago

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton

A male motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Brampton on Saturday afternoon. Peel police responded to a call just after 12:00 p.m. in the Chinguacousy Road and Burt...

1h ago

Top Stories

Former Maple Leaf Ron Ellis dead at age 79
Former Maple Leaf Ron Ellis dead at age 79

Ron Ellis, a forward who played his entire 16-season NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, has passed away at the age of 79. Ellis recorded 640 points in 1,034 games, hitting the 30-goal mark...

1h ago

One woman dead after shooting at Eglinton and Northcliffe: police
One woman dead after shooting at Eglinton and Northcliffe: police

A woman is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard area just after 5:00 a.m....

10m ago

Man dead following shooting in Brampton: police
Man dead following shooting in Brampton: police

Peel police say one man has died following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene in the Kennedy Road South and Stafford Drive area.  One male was transported...

7h ago

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton

A male motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Brampton on Saturday afternoon. Peel police responded to a call just after 12:00 p.m. in the Chinguacousy Road and Burt...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:58
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness

38 year old, Jon Pooley, is known as “the singing TTC driver”. Stella Acquisto talks to him about why he sings and being discovered by Drake.

20h ago

2:47
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her 3-year-old son in Vietnam after he was allegedly abducted there by his father. Heather McArthur's plea for help as Toronto Police issue a Canada-wide warrant for the father.

21h ago

5:31
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish

Veteran Mississauga councillor Carolyn Parrish sits down with Melanie Ng to talk about redesigning part of the Heartland area, and why being outspoken is a good thing.

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.
3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.
More Videos