Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Posted May 11, 2024 6:16 pm.
Last Updated May 11, 2024 7:00 pm.
A fourth individual has been arrested and charged in connection to killing of Surrey Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
IHIT says 22-year-old Amandeep Singh was arrested Saturday. He was already in custody for unrelated firearms charges from the Peel Regional Police.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a high-profile pro-Khalistan activist, was shot and killed in broad daylight outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on June 18, 2023.
IHIT says Singh is an Indian national who resided in Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford.
Three other Indian nationals were arrested and charged in the case May 3. Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karan Brar were taken into custody in Edmonton and are all are facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder.
All cases are now before the courts. The three arrested last week had their first appearance in court May 7.
IHIT says there are multiple ongoing investigations related to the case — and more arrests are possible.
Police who announced the arrests last week said investigations about a possible connection to India’s government continue.
Nijjar was a key organizer of unofficial referendums for an independent Sikh state in India and was regarded by India’s government as a terrorist.
Anyone who may have information about any of these individuals or the vehicle is being asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
- With files from The Canadian Press, Michael Williams, and Hana Mae Nassar.