Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged in connection to killing of Surrey Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

IHIT says 22-year-old Amandeep Singh was arrested Saturday. He was already in custody for unrelated firearms charges from the Peel Regional Police.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a high-profile pro-Khalistan activist, was shot and killed in broad daylight outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on June 18, 2023.

IHIT says Singh is an Indian national who resided in Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford.

Three other Indian nationals were arrested and charged in the case May 3. Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karan Brar were taken into custody in Edmonton and are all are facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder.

Karanpreet Singh (centre), Kamalpreet Singh (left) and Karan Brar (right) are shown in police handout photos. They have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder in the killing of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Integrated Homicide Investigation Team **MANDATORY CREDIT**

All cases are now before the courts. The three arrested last week had their first appearance in court May 7.

IHIT says there are multiple ongoing investigations related to the case — and more arrests are possible.

The silver Toyota Corolla IHIT believes to have been used by the suspects in the days leading up to the killing. (Courtesy IHIT)

Police who announced the arrests last week said investigations about a possible connection to India’s government continue.

Nijjar was a key organizer of unofficial referendums for an independent Sikh state in India and was regarded by India’s government as a terrorist.

Anyone who may have information about any of these individuals or the vehicle is being asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.