Connecticut Democrats unanimously nominate U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy for a third term

By The Associated Press

Posted May 11, 2024 3:12 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2024 3:26 pm.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Democrats unanimously endorsed U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy for a third term on Saturday, praising his efforts on gun control, immigration reform and foreign policy.

Murphy’s enthusiastic backing from the party faithful happened quickly at the Democratic State Convention, held at the Mohegan Sun resort and casino. He had no opposition.

With 1,425 delegates on hand, Murphy and other top state Democrats used the event to inspire support for the reelection of President Joe Biden in November and to keep Connecticut politically blue.

“The time is now. The place is here. Are you willing to fight?” asked Murphy, 50, who was met with cheers from the crowd.

The state’s junior senator, Murphy pledged to keep pushing for a universal background check law on guns and a ban on assault weapons.

Murphy’s challenger is set to be nominated on Monday at the Republican state convention. Beacon Falls First Selectman Gerard Smith, who has $23,666 in cash on hand, and Matt Corey, a small businessman who challenged Murphy six years ago and recently announced his candidacy, are among the potential candidates.

Murphy has more than $9 million in cash on hand.

The Associated Press

