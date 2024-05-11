Duchess of Sussex, called ‘Ifeoma’ in Nigeria, speaks with women about her Nigerian roots

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, left, walks alongside Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, right, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, during an event in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says it’s been “humbling” to find out through a genealogy test that she is partly Nigerian. She was speaking at a meeting with Nigerian female industry leaders at an event on Saturday, her second day in the West African nation where she is visiting with Harry, her husband. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted May 11, 2024 3:16 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2024 3:26 pm.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says it’s been “humbling” to find out through a genealogy test that she is partly Nigerian as she met with women in the West African nation Saturday.

On her second day in Nigeria, where she is visiting for the first time with Prince Harry to also promote mental health for wounded soldiers and young girls, Meghan acknowledged Nigeria as “my country.” She added: “It’s been eye-opening to be able to know more about my heritage.”

“Never in a million years would I understand it as much as I do now. And what has been echoed so much in the past day is, ’Oh, we are not so surprised when we found out you are Nigerian,” she said at the event on women in leadership co-hosted by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and head of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“It is a compliment to you because what they define as a Nigerian woman is brave, resilient, courageous, beautiful,” Meghan told the audience.

The Duchess of Sussex had announced on her podcast in October 2022 that she found out through the DNA-based test that she was “43% Nigerian.”

Her first reaction after finding out was to tell her mother, she said at the event in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. “Being African American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage and background … and it was exciting for both of us,” she said.

Mo Abudu, the anchor and chief executive of EbonyLife media group, then asked the audience to suggest a Nigerian name for Meghan.

“Ifeoma,” someone shouted from the excited crowd, a name from Nigeria’s Igbo tribe which means ‘a treasured thing.’ “Omowale” another suggested, from the Yoruba tribe, which means ‘the child has come home.’

Meghan joined female industry leaders such as Okonjo-Iweala to discuss the importance of mentorship for young women and the career challenges women face in a country like Nigeria, where it is not common for women to be in top leadership and political positions.

Asked by the anchor about how she feels about becoming the first woman and first African to lead the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala said it was long overdue.

“When I will feel right is when we stop saying, ‘the first woman to do this … to do that’. I have very mixed feelings about being the first woman because I think women should have been there already.” She also spoke about mentors who have helped her career, including as Nigeria’s former finance minister.

One way to mentor young girls is by “returning home” to be closer to them, Meghan said, citing the case of Okonjo-Iweala as an example. “You need to come back home, you need to, at least, be a familiar face for the next generation to say, ‘Oh she looks like me and I can be that’,” she added.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press



