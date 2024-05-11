Federal prosecutors request 40-year sentence for man who attacked Pelosi’s husband with hammer

By The Associated Press

Posted May 11, 2024 4:44 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2024 4:57 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to impose a 40-year prison sentence for the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home seeking to hold her hostage and attacked her husband with a hammer.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported late Friday that prosecutors made the request ahead of a sentencing hearing for David DePape, saying he has not shown remorse for the October 2022 attack.

“There is nothing about the history and characteristics of the defendant that warrant leniency,” federal prosecutors wrote in court documents. “The defendant has admitted — indeed bragged — that he knew what he was doing.”

DePape was convicted last year of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

The attack on then-82-year-old Paul Pelosi, which was captured on police body camera video just days before the midterm elections, sent shockwaves through the political world.

DePape admitted during trial testimony that he broke into the Pelosis’ home intending to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps” if she lied to him. He also admitted to bludgeoning Paul Pelosi with a hammer after police showed up at the home, saying his plan to end what he viewed as government corruption was unraveling.

Defense attorneys said DePape was motivated by his political beliefs and caught up in conspiracy theories.

Nancy Pelosi was not at the home at the time of the attack. Paul Pelosi suffered two wounds on his head, including a skull fracture that was mended with plates and screws he will have for the rest of his life. His right arm and hand were also injured.

The Associated Press

