Former Liberal cabinet minister and MP Jim Peterson dies at 82, family says

Former longtime member of Parliament and Liberal cabinet minister Jim Peterson has died at the age of 82. Peterson, then-Minister of International Trade, speaks during a press conference in Toronto, Thursday, March 31, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 11, 2024 2:57 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2024 3:16 pm.

Jim Peterson, a long-time member of Parliament from Toronto and former Liberal cabinet minister, has died at the age of 82.

Former Ontario Premier David Peterson confirmed the death to The Canadian Press, saying his brother Jim had a heart attack at his farm on Friday.

David Peterson described his brother as generous, well-respected and accomplished, adding his wife remains strong as she faces a difficult loss.

Peterson represented the Toronto riding of Willowdale throughout his 23-year parliamentary career, first during a single term that began in 1980 and then for six consecutive stints from 1988 until his retirement in 2007.

The one-time lawyer also served as federal minister of international trade under former prime minister Paul Martin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement praising Peterson for his “contributions to Canada’s economic prosperity” and saying he would be “dearly missed.”

“As we reflect on Jim’s remarkable legacy, we draw inspiration from his example of selfless service to make a more inclusive and more prosperous Canada,” the statement reads. 

Top Stories

Former Maple Leaf Ron Ellis dead at age 79
Former Maple Leaf Ron Ellis dead at age 79

Ron Ellis, a forward who played his entire 16-season NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, has passed away at the age of 79. Ellis recorded 640 points in 1,034 games, hitting the 30-goal mark...

1h ago

One woman dead after shooting at Eglinton and Northcliffe: police
One woman dead after shooting at Eglinton and Northcliffe: police

A woman is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard area just after 5:00 a.m....

12m ago

Man dead following shooting in Brampton: police
Man dead following shooting in Brampton: police

Peel police say one man has died following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene in the Kennedy Road South and Stafford Drive area.  One male was transported...

7h ago

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton

A male motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Brampton on Saturday afternoon. Peel police responded to a call just after 12:00 p.m. in the Chinguacousy Road and Burt...

1h ago

