Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga

Peel police at the scene of a triple stabbing at a home on Consort Crescent in Mississauga on May 10, 2024
Peel police at the scene of a triple stabbing at a home on Consort Crescent in Mississauga on May 10, 2024. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews)

By John Marchesan

Posted May 11, 2024 8:59 pm.

A Mississauga man is facing eight charges, including three counts of attempted murder, following a domestic dispute and triple stabbing early Friday morning.

Residents were woken up by the sounds of screams and yelling from a semi-detached home on Consort Cresent, near Dundas Street West and Mavis Road, just after 12:30 a.m.

Peel police say a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries while an 18-year-old male was treated and released.

All three victims and the suspect lived at the home.

Police searched for the suspect for several hours until he returned to the home just before 6 a.m. and surrendered.

On Saturday, police charged 43-year-old Ghazanfar Ali with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

