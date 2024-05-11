Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton
Posted May 11, 2024 2:09 pm.
Last Updated May 11, 2024 2:29 pm.
A male motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Brampton on Saturday afternoon.
Peel police responded to a call just after 12:00 p.m. in the Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive area for reports of a collision with a car and motorcycle involved.
The driver of the car remained on scene and an adult male motorcyclist was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Road closures are in place and police advice to use alternate routes.