Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton

The scene after a male motorcyclist was left in life-threatening condition following a collision in Brampton on May 11, 2024. (Joe Lotocki/CITYNEWS)
The scene after a male motorcyclist was left in life-threatening condition following a collision in Brampton on May 11, 2024. (Joe Lotocki/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted May 11, 2024 2:09 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2024 2:29 pm.

A male motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Brampton on Saturday afternoon.

Peel police responded to a call just after 12:00 p.m. in the Chinguacousy Road and Burt Drive area for reports of a collision with a car and motorcycle involved.

The driver of the car remained on scene and an adult male motorcyclist was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Road closures are in place and police advice to use alternate routes.

