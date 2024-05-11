Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

A Toronto police cruiser is seen at night
A Toronto police cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 11, 2024 10:42 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough.

Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of Markham Road and Highway 401 just after 8 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Just over two hours later, police say another tow truck was fired at from a vehicle less than 10 minutes away at Finch Avenue East and Markham Road. No one was injured in that incident and the suspects fled the scene.

No other details of the suspect vehicles have been released and police have not said if the two incidents are related.

Top Stories

U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance
U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance

Nearly two weeks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto, protesters continue to clash with police and school administration with the latest controversy involving surveillance. Organizers...

4h ago

Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga
Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga

A Mississauga man is facing eight charges, including three counts of attempted murder, following a domestic dispute and triple stabbing early Friday morning. Residents were woken up by the sounds of...

2h ago

Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged for his role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

4h ago

Alleged Drake trespasser returns to get bike, gets ticketed: police
Alleged Drake trespasser returns to get bike, gets ticketed: police

Police allege a man accused of trespassing at Drake's Toronto home earlier this week returned to the property Saturday to retrieve his bike. Toronto police say the man refused to leave when told to...

3h ago

