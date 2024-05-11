Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough.

Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of Markham Road and Highway 401 just after 8 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Just over two hours later, police say another tow truck was fired at from a vehicle less than 10 minutes away at Finch Avenue East and Markham Road. No one was injured in that incident and the suspects fled the scene.

No other details of the suspect vehicles have been released and police have not said if the two incidents are related.