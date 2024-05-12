2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store

Two men are in custody after police say $5 million worth of watches were stolen in an armed robbery last fall in downtown Toronto.

Police say two men in disguises went to a store in the Spadina Road and Adelaide Street area on October 30, 2023. Around 4:30 p.m., they rang the doorbell pretending to be making a delivery.

When the door was opened, the two men forced their way into the store and one of them allegedly pointed a gun at the store employees, forced them to the floor and tied up their hands with duct tape.

Investigators say the pair grabbed several watches worth approximately $5 million and fled the scene.

Following the theft, police identified an additional man in connection with the incident and he was taken into custody on December 21, 2023. Investigators recovered a quantity of stolen watches in the process.

Danial Jamil, 34, of Toronto has been charged with trafficking in property obtained by crime, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

Members of Toronto’s Hold Up Squad later identify one of the two suspects wanted in the original robbery and on May 9, 2024, 29-year-old Christian Collins of Clarington was taken into custody. Police say several stolen watches and other items related to the investigation were also seized.

Collins is facing a total of six charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and breaching a conditional sentence order.

The search continues for the second suspect in connection with the robbery.