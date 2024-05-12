2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store

Side of Toronto police car at a scene on April 26, 2024.
Side of Toronto police car at a scene. (Andrew Osmond/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted May 12, 2024 3:40 pm.

Two men are in custody after police say $5 million worth of watches were stolen in an armed robbery last fall in downtown Toronto.

Police say two men in disguises went to a store in the Spadina Road and Adelaide Street area on October 30, 2023. Around 4:30 p.m., they rang the doorbell pretending to be making a delivery.

When the door was opened, the two men forced their way into the store and one of them allegedly pointed a gun at the store employees, forced them to the floor and tied up their hands with duct tape.

Investigators say the pair grabbed several watches worth approximately $5 million and fled the scene.

Following the theft, police identified an additional man in connection with the incident and he was taken into custody on December 21, 2023. Investigators recovered a quantity of stolen watches in the process.

Danial Jamil, 34, of Toronto has been charged with trafficking in property obtained by crime, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

Members of Toronto’s Hold Up Squad later identify one of the two suspects wanted in the original robbery and on May 9, 2024, 29-year-old Christian Collins of Clarington was taken into custody. Police say several stolen watches and other items related to the investigation were also seized.

Collins is facing a total of six charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and breaching a conditional sentence order.

The search continues for the second suspect in connection with the robbery.

Top Stories

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in an assault investigation after multiple assaults. On May 6, at approximately 11:03 a.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Bay...

1h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto
Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man has died after an assault downtown on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call in the Dalhousie and Shuter Streets area at approximately...

3h ago

RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians
RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he wants the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials. The Mounties...

56m ago

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes, wakes people on the Mexico-Guatemala border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets. The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican...

6h ago

