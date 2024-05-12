A fire burns down almost an entire shopping center housing 1,400 outlets in Warsaw

By The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2024 2:45 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2024 3:12 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a vast shopping center housing 1,400 shops and service outlets in the Bialoleka district in Poland’s capital.

The fire brigade said more than 80% of the center was on fire, and rescue operations were being carried out by 50 teams, including chemical and environmental rescue specialists.

Footage aired by private broadcaster TVN24 showed thick black smoke rising over the area.

Authorities sent a text message warning Warsaw residents about the fire and to stay home with the windows closed.

A police spokesperson told the news agency PAP there were no injuries reported.

Shopping centers and large shops are usually closed on Sunday due to a ban on trade installed by the previous government which had close ties to the Catholic church, viewing it as a day of worship. Such outlets are exempt from the ban only about half a dozen Sundays a year, giving people the chance to shop ahead of Christmas and Easter and other events.

Top Stories

U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance
U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance

Nearly two weeks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto, protesters continue to clash with police and school administration with the latest controversy involving surveillance. Organizers...

8h ago

Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga
Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga

A Mississauga man is facing eight charges, including three counts of attempted murder, following a domestic dispute and triple stabbing early Friday morning. Residents were woken up by the sounds of...

6h ago

Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged for his role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

8h ago

Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough
Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough. Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of...

5h ago

