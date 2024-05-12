Apple Store employees in Maryland vote to authorize a first strike over working conditions

FILE - The Apple logo is displayed at an Apple store, Jan. 3, 2019. Workers at the first Apple Store to unionize in Towson, Md., have now also authorized a first strike against the tech giant’s retail operations. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2024 4:41 pm.

Last Updated May 12, 2024 4:56 pm.

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Workers at the first Apple Store to unionize have now also authorized a first strike against the tech giant’s retail operations.

Apple Store workers in Towson, Maryland, voted late Saturday to authorize a strike, according to a statement from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, which represents the workers.

No date was set for the strike. The vote followed what the union called “over a year of negotiations with Apple management that yielded unsatisfactory outcomes.”

According to the statement, the workers are seeking changes in what they call “unpredictable” scheduling practices and are wanting wages that align with the local cost of living.

Workers at the store in the Baltimore suburbs voted by a nearly 2-to-1 margin to unionize in June 2022, joining a growing push across U.S. retail, service and tech industries to organize for greater workplace protections.

Apple did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto
Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto

A 50-year-old man is dead following a violent assault in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. Jamie Richardson was visiting a medical clinic in the Dalhousie...

updated

2m ago

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted after multiple assaults were committed in the underground PATH system. Just after 11 am. on May 6, police say the victim was walking through the PATH...

53m ago

2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store
2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store

Two men are in custody after police say $5 million worth of watches were stolen in an armed robbery last fall in downtown Toronto. Police say two men in disguises went to a store in the Spadina Road...

1h ago

RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians
RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he wants the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials. The Mounties...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto
Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto

A 50-year-old man is dead following a violent assault in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. Jamie Richardson was visiting a medical clinic in the Dalhousie...

updated

2m ago

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted after multiple assaults were committed in the underground PATH system. Just after 11 am. on May 6, police say the victim was walking through the PATH...

53m ago

2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store
2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store

Two men are in custody after police say $5 million worth of watches were stolen in an armed robbery last fall in downtown Toronto. Police say two men in disguises went to a store in the Spadina Road...

1h ago

RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians
RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he wants the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials. The Mounties...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:17
Chance of pop-up showers on Mother's Day
Chance of pop-up showers on Mother's Day

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a pop-up shower on Sunday. The risk of thunderstorms increases as we move into the start of the work week.

22h ago

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.

23h ago

2:34
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising

The Great Lakes cruise season is off to another strong start as the region becomes an increasingly hot destination for international cruisers. David Zura explains.
1:58
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness

38 year old, Jon Pooley, is known as “the singing TTC driver”. Stella Acquisto talks to him about why he sings and being discovered by Drake.
1:36
On and off showers for the Mother's Day weekend
On and off showers for the Mother's Day weekend

A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday before light rain arrives in the afternoon. There's a chance of isolated showers for Mother's Day.
More Videos