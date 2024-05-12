At least 11 dead, mostly students, in Indonesia bus crash after brakes apparently failed, police say

A rescuer stands atop of the wreckage of a bus after an accident in Subang, West Java, Indonesia, late Saturday, May 11, 2024. The bus carrying high school students and teachers returning from an outing smashed into cars and motorbikes in Indonesia's West Java province, killing a number of people on board. (AP Photo/Ryan Suherlan)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2024 12:50 am.

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — A bus slammed into cars and motorbikes after its brakes apparently malfunctioned in Indonesia’s West Java province, killing at least 11 people, mostly students, and injuring dozens of others, officials said Sunday.

The bus carrying 61 students and teachers was returning to a high school in Depok outside Jakarta, the capital, late Saturday from the hilly resort area of Bandung after a graduation celebration, said West Java police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast.

It sped out of control on a downhill road and crossed lanes, hitting several cars and motorbikes before it crashed into an electricity pole, he said.

Nine people died at the scene and two others died later in the hospital, including a teacher and a local motorist, Abast said. Fifty-three other people were hospitalized with injuries, including some in critical condition, he said.

“We are still investigating the cause of the accident, but a preliminary investigation showed the bus’s brakes malfunctioned,” Abast said.

Local television footage showed the mangled bus in the darkness on its side, surrounded by rescuers, police and passersby as ambulances evacuated the injured.

Road accidents are common in Indonesia due to poor safety standards and infrastructure.

Last year, a tourist bus with an apparently drowsy driver slammed into a billboard on a highway in East Java, killing at least 14 people and injuring 19 others. In 2021, a tourist bus plunged into a ravine in the West Java hilly resort of Puncak after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 27 people and injuring 39 others.

The Associated Press



U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance
U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance

Nearly two weeks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto, protesters continue to clash with police and school administration with the latest controversy involving surveillance. Organizers...

7h ago

Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga
Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga

A Mississauga man is facing eight charges, including three counts of attempted murder, following a domestic dispute and triple stabbing early Friday morning. Residents were woken up by the sounds of...

5h ago

Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged for his role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

7h ago

Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough
Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough. Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of...

3h ago

