Fires used as weapon in Sudan conflict destroyed more towns in west than ever in April, study says

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)

By Fatma Khaled, The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2024 8:04 pm.

Last Updated May 12, 2024 8:12 pm.

CAIRO (AP) — Fires being used as a weapon in Sudan destroyed more villages and towns in the country’s west in April than in any other month since the conflict began more than a year ago, an analysis by a U.K.-based rights group said Monday.

Sudan Witness, an open-source project run by the nonprofit Center for Information Resilience, said 72 villages and settlements were either destroyed or damaged by fires last month, bringing the total number of settlements hit by fire in Sudan to 201 since the conflict began in mid-April of last year.

“We’ve documented the patterns of numerous fires and the continuing devastation to settlements around western Sudan, large and small, since the conflict broke out last April,” Anouk Theunissen, Sudan Witness project director, said in a news release Monday.

“When we see reports of fighting or airstrikes coinciding with clusters of fires it indicates that fire is being used indiscriminately as a weapon of war. The trend is worsening and continues to lead to the mass displacement of Sudanese people,” Theunissen said.

The number of fires surged particularly in the north and west of el-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur state that faces a threat of an imminent military attack.

Sudan has been engulfed by violence since mid-April 2023, when tensions between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out into intense fighting across the country. Clashes quickly spread to other parts of Sudan, including Darfur, which witnessed brutal attacks.

Investigators with the Sudan Witness project examined the patterns of fires across the war-torn country by using social media, satellite imagery and NASA’s public fire monitoring data.

Since the conflict broke out, blazes have been set more than once to 51 settlements sheltering displaced people.

Fires in Sudan have often been connected to conflict, according to the group’s analysis. In one instance, Sudan Witness was able to verify fires that coincided with reports of Sudanese military airstrikes. Investigators with the project also identified the damage to buildings to be consistent with shrapnel.

Fatma Khaled, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough
Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating possible connections between a trio of shootings less than 24 hours apart involving tow trucks in Scarborough. In the latest incident, one person was injured after shots...

9m ago

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

1h ago

Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto
Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto

A 50-year-old man is dead following a violent assault in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. Jamie Richardson was visiting a medical clinic in the Dalhousie...

2h ago

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted after multiple assaults were committed in the underground PATH system. Just after 11 am. on May 6, police say the victim was walking through the PATH...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough
Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating possible connections between a trio of shootings less than 24 hours apart involving tow trucks in Scarborough. In the latest incident, one person was injured after shots...

9m ago

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

1h ago

Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto
Man, 50, killed in violent assault in downtown Toronto

A 50-year-old man is dead following a violent assault in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Homicide detectives say just before 10:30 a.m. Jamie Richardson was visiting a medical clinic in the Dalhousie...

2h ago

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted after multiple assaults were committed in the underground PATH system. Just after 11 am. on May 6, police say the victim was walking through the PATH...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

4h ago

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.
2:20
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member

The Netherlands; Eurovision contestant -- Joost Klein -- has been disqualified from the competition by the E-B-U. Karling Donoghue breaks down the alleged incident that sparked the decision and ongoing protests over Israel's participation.
2:34
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising

The Great Lakes cruise season is off to another strong start as the region becomes an increasingly hot destination for international cruisers. David Zura explains.
1:58
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness

38 year old, Jon Pooley, is known as “the singing TTC driver”. Stella Acquisto talks to him about why he sings and being discovered by Drake.
More Videos