‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ reigns at box office with $56.5 million opening

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Noa, played by Owen Teague, in a scene from "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." (20th Century Studios via AP) © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2024 3:11 pm.

Last Updated May 12, 2024 3:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” reigned over the weekend box office with a $56.5 million North American opening, according to studio estimates Sunday, giving a needed surge to an uncertain season in theaters.

The film from 20th Century Studios and Disney that built on the rebooted “Apes” trilogy of the 2010s had the third highest opening of the year, after the $81.5 million debut of “Dune: Part Two” in early March and the $58.3 million domestic opening of “Kung Fu Panda 4” a week later.

The strong performance for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” comes a week after a tepid start for Ryan Gosling’s “The Fall Guy” signaled that the summer of 2024 is likely to see a major drop-off after the “Barbenheimer” magic of 2023.

“Planet of the Apes” easily made more than the rest of the top 10 combined.

“The Fall Guy” fell to No. 2 with a $13.7 million weekend and a two-week total of $49.7 million for Universal Pictures.

Zendaya’s “Challengers” was third with $4.7 million and has earned $38 million in three weeks for Amazon MGM studios.

The opening for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” directed by Wes Ball, was the second best in the series, after the $72 million opening weekend of 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

It’s the 10th movie in the “Planet of the Apes” franchise that began in 1968.

“Kingdom” came with strong reviews and positive buzz (80% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and a “B” CinemaScore). Mark Kennedy of The Associated Press called it “thrilling” and “visually stunning.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” $56.5 million.

2. “The Fall Guy,” $13.7 million.

3. “Challengers,” $4.7 million.

4. “Tarot,” $3.45 million.

5. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” $2.5 million.

6. “Unsung Hero,” $ 2.25 million.

7. “Kung Fu Panda 4,” $2 million.

8. “Civil War,” $1.8 million.

9. “Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace,” $1.5 million.

10. “Abigail,” $1.1 million.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in an assault investigation after multiple assaults. On May 6, at approximately 11:03 a.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Bay...

1h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto
Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man has died after an assault downtown on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call in the Dalhousie and Shuter Streets area at approximately...

3h ago

2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store
2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store

Two men are in custody after police say $5 million worth of watches were stolen in an armed robbery last fall in downtown Toronto. Police say two men in disguises went to a store in the Spadina Road...

27m ago

RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians
RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he wants the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials. The Mounties...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area
Man wanted for multiple assaults in Bay and Front area

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in an assault investigation after multiple assaults. On May 6, at approximately 11:03 a.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Bay...

1h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto
Homicide unit investigating after man dies from assault downtown Toronto

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after a man has died after an assault downtown on Sunday morning. Police responded to a call in the Dalhousie and Shuter Streets area at approximately...

3h ago

2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store
2 men arrested after $5M worth of watches stolen from downtown Toronto store

Two men are in custody after police say $5 million worth of watches were stolen in an armed robbery last fall in downtown Toronto. Police say two men in disguises went to a store in the Spadina Road...

27m ago

RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians
RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he wants the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials. The Mounties...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.

21h ago

2:34
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising
'Revenge tourism' helps drive Toronto cruising

The Great Lakes cruise season is off to another strong start as the region becomes an increasingly hot destination for international cruisers. David Zura explains.

23h ago

1:58
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness

38 year old, Jon Pooley, is known as “the singing TTC driver”. Stella Acquisto talks to him about why he sings and being discovered by Drake.
2:47
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her 3-year-old son in Vietnam after he was allegedly abducted there by his father. Heather McArthur's plea for help as Toronto Police issue a Canada-wide warrant for the father.
5:31
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish

Veteran Mississauga councillor Carolyn Parrish sits down with Melanie Ng to talk about redesigning part of the Heartland area, and why being outspoken is a good thing.

More Videos