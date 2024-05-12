Lithuanians vote in a presidential election as anxieties rise over Russia and the war in Ukraine

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, pose for a photo prior to their talks at the President's palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2024 12:07 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2024 12:12 am.

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanians are casting votes in a presidential election on Sunday at a time when Russian gains on the battlefield in Ukraine are fueling greater fears about Moscow’s intentions, particularly in the strategically important Baltic region.

The popular incumbent, Gitanas Nausėda, is favored to win another five-year term in office. But there are eight candidates running in all, making it difficult for him or any other candidate to muster the 50% of the votes needed to win outright on Sunday. In that case, a runoff will be held on May 26.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close 8 p.m. (1700 GMT). Results are expected late Sunday night.

The president’s main tasks in Lithuania’s political system are overseeing foreign and security policy, and acting as the supreme commander of the armed forces. That adds importance to the position in the relatively small nation given that it is located strategically on NATO’s eastern flank as tensions rise between Russia and the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea is sandwiched between Lithuania to the north and east, and Poland to the south. There is great concern in Lithuania, and in neighboring Latvia and Estonia, about Russian troops’ latest gains in northeastern Ukraine.

All three Baltic states declared independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union and took a determined westward course, joining both the European Union and NATO.

Nausėda is a moderate conservative who turns 60 a week after Sunday’s election. One of his main challengers is Ingrida Šimonytė, 49, the current prime minister and former finance minister, whom he beat in a runoff in 2019 with 66% of the votes.

Another contender is Ignas Vėgėlė, a populist lawyer who gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic opposing restrictions and vaccines.

A referendum is also on the ballot Sunday. It asks whether the constitution should be amended to allow dual citizenship for hundreds of thousands of Lithuanians living abroad.

Lithuanian citizens who adopt another nationality currently must give up their Lithuanian citizenship, which doesn’t bode well for the Baltic nation whose population has fallen from 3.5 million in 1990 to 2.8 million today.

For the first time, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe turned down an invitation by Lithuania to observe the election.

The Lithuanian government wanted to exclude monitors from Russia and Belarus, accusing the two nations — both members of the 57-member organization — of being threats to its political and electoral processes.

The OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights said Lithuania was breaking the rules it signed up to when it joined the organization. It said observers don’t represent their countries’ governments, that they must sign a code of conduct pledging political neutrality and if they break the rules they are no longer allowed to continue as observers.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance
U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance

Nearly two weeks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto, protesters continue to clash with police and school administration with the latest controversy involving surveillance. Organizers...

5h ago

Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga
Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga

A Mississauga man is facing eight charges, including three counts of attempted murder, following a domestic dispute and triple stabbing early Friday morning. Residents were woken up by the sounds of...

3h ago

Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged for his role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

5h ago

Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough
Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough. Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of...

2h ago

Top Stories

U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance
U of T encampment organizers raise concerns about illegal surveillance

Nearly two weeks into the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto, protesters continue to clash with police and school administration with the latest controversy involving surveillance. Organizers...

5h ago

Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga
Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder in domestic incident, stabbing in Mississauga

A Mississauga man is facing eight charges, including three counts of attempted murder, following a domestic dispute and triple stabbing early Friday morning. Residents were woken up by the sounds of...

3h ago

Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide
Indian national in custody in Ontario charged in Nijjar homicide

A fourth individual has been arrested and charged for his role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

5h ago

Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough
Police investigate 2 drive-by shootings involving tow truck drivers in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings involving tow truck operators within blocks of each other in Scarborough. Investigators say someone fired at a tow truck in the area of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.

6h ago

2:56
Provincial HealthCare program for uninsured people ended last year
Provincial HealthCare program for uninsured people ended last year

In the second part of our story highlighting the fight to help uninsured people gain access to proper healthcare, a young man receives nearly $90,000 in hospital bills after falling into a coma. Mark Mcallister with the response from officials.

13h ago

1:58
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness
TTC driver says singing brings him happiness

38 year old, Jon Pooley, is known as “the singing TTC driver”. Stella Acquisto talks to him about why he sings and being discovered by Drake.
2:47
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam
Mother's search for missing son in Vietnam

A Toronto mother is searching for her 3-year-old son in Vietnam after he was allegedly abducted there by his father. Heather McArthur's plea for help as Toronto Police issue a Canada-wide warrant for the father.
5:31
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish
'I produce what I say I'm going to produce,' meet Mississauga Mayoral candidate Carolyn Parrish

Veteran Mississauga councillor Carolyn Parrish sits down with Melanie Ng to talk about redesigning part of the Heartland area, and why being outspoken is a good thing.

More Videos